Bronzed Michelle Keegan models £1.5k ab-baring cut-out wedding guest dress

Hours after sharing a snap of herself soaking up the sunshine in a bikini, Michelle Keegan showed off her golden tan at a friend's wedding in Bali.

The Brassic actress shared a photo of her lavish free-standing bathtub inside her spacious suite at the Four Seasons hotel, where she got glammed up in a metallic wedding guest dress. One mirror selfie showed Michelle wearing a strapless gown with ruched material on the bodice gathering in three twisted knots, leaving cut-outs that highlighted her toned abs. Gold-flecked material fell at the drop waist of the dress, which was part of Costarello's new season and retails for £1,544.

© Instagram Michelle showed off her tan in a golden maxi dress for her friend's wedding

The Ten Pound Poms star leaned into the metallic theme, teaming her frock with two gold bracelets around her wrist, a choker necklace and a chunky ring. One final accessory that was pictured separately was a personalised fan to keep Michelle and other guests cool in the summer sun, complete with the engraving: "Jermaine & Lucy. Bali, 3rd September 2023."

© Instagram The actress showed off the personalised wedding fans

Following the ceremony, Michelle shared a peek inside the romantic celebrations as the newlyweds cut their three-tiered cake, surrounded by sparklers and floral displays with fairy lights overhead. "Such a short trip but for a very special occasion. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Paul."

Keeping her makeup look effortless and sunkissed, Michelle sported glowing skin, winged eyeliner, fluttery long lashes and pink lips. Instead of styling her hair into its usual sleek blowdry, the brunette beauty embraced her natural mermaid waves, which fell loose past her shoulders.

Earlier in the day, Michelle had joked about her wild hair, taking a selfie of her bouffant curls alongside a reference to the 90s sitcom Friends. She wrote: "In Monica's voice… 'IT'S THE HUMIDITY.'"

The bare-faced star was modelling a gorgeous chocolate-hued bikini top featuring a plunging cut-out section and supportive underwiring. She kept her accessories minimal and elevated her beach look with a simple beaded necklace.

© Instagram The TV star looked flawless in her bikini in Bali

This is not the first time the actress has shown off her wedding guest wardrobe this summer. In June, Michelle and her husband Mark Wright jetted to Ibiza for another destination wedding, this time to celebrate with friends Jack Dodds and Rachael Antal.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan helps surprise Mark Wright’s parents on special anniversary

The Our Girl actress was serving up serious style inspiration, modelling a floor-length SIEDRÉS gown with a psychedelic, rainbow print for what appeared to be the pre-wedding celebrations. She then changed into a mocha satin dress from ASOS which she hired from Hirestreet for as little as £20 for four days.

Features included a halterneck and ruched bodice, and the frock also comes in cinnamon or burgundy.

DON'T MISS: Why Zara Tindall wears three wedding rings – just like cousin-in-law Meghan Markle