Michelle Keegan wows in ultra-stylish mini skirt co-ord

Michelle Keegan is the woman of the moment with the new Netflix show Fool Me Once on all of our lips. The actress, 36, stepped out in London yesterday following an appearance on BBC Radio 2 and she went for a surprising new look that Princess Kate would love.

The Brassic star, who plays Maya Stern in the new Netflix hit, was spotted wearing an incredible navy denim and tweed cropped jacket with oversized silver buttons. She paired it with a matching 60s-style mini skirt.

© Getty Michelle added stylish accessories

The former Corrie star added a longline double-breasted navy coat which she wore in a chic over-the-shoulder way. She added a super unexpected accessory – a pair of navy leather gloves fit for a royal and a coordinating oversized leather clutch.

Michelle also added an ultra-trendy pair of heels - a pointed-toe style in silver with Mary-Jane style straps that tied together with the silver buttons on her co-ord and the silver earrings she wore.

Her beautiful brunette locks were casually tucked into her coat and she looked naturally lit from within with a bronzed makeup look with a defined eyelashes and a satin brown-toned lip.

The denim-tweed co-ord is one we are sure Princess Kate would approve of. The royal was seen visiting The National Portrait Gallery Workshop at the Evelina London Children's Hospital in 2020 in a very similar blue-toned tweed jacket to Michelle's look that also featured a matching skirt, though Kate's was pleated. The Princess' co-ord also featured silver statement buttons.

Michelle has worn a string of fabulous outfits since the release of Fool Me Once. She was seen alongside co-stars Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage, as well as writer Harlan Coben at the show's photo call at the Soho Hotel in London on Tuesday.

The leading lady wore a stylish double-breasted blazer dress in a dark grey and black small check with black lapels and buttons. She added a pair of sheer black tights and satin pointed-toe slingback heels with diamantes on the straps. Her balayaged brunette hair was worn in loose waves.

Joanna Lumley looked so stylish beside Michelle wearing a navy pinstripe longline coat with matching wide-leg trousers. She teamed the co-ord with a black camisole, black pointed-toe boots, and an orange-toned red manicure for an effortlessly chic look.

© Instagram Michelle and Joanna looked beautiful

The star also made an appearance earlier this week on BBC's The One Show. Checked styles are obviously a staple for Michelle who wore a houndstooth wrap top with a statement rhinestone buckle with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers. We loved how she opted hair switch-up and wore her hair in a bouffant updo.

Michelle's husband Heart Radio presenter Mark Wright took to Instagram earlier this week to post a rare message devoted to Michelle and her success with Fool Me Once. "I can’t tell you how happy and proud I am for this incredible woman I call my wife. It’s hard for people outside to see the work that goes into an actor's life behind the scenes to get to the top," the former TOWIE star said.

© Shutterstock Mark and Michelle wed in 2015

"To see how FOOL ME ONCE is being loved all round the world and how Michelle’s performance is being praised makes me feel so proud and even emotional. This is your time babe, this is what it’s all been for, keep shining girl."