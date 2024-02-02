Michelle Keegan stuns in slinky halterneck catsuit after super sleek hair change

Michelle Keegan looked stunning in the glimpse into her outfit she offered fans following Wednesday night's Variety the Children's Charity's 75th anniversary party at Nobu Hotel in London.

The Fool Me Once actress, 36, took to Instagram to show off her toned figure in a gorgeous black halterneck slinky jumpsuit by YSL that had gold hardware around the neck and a cut-out on the sternum. Michelle paired the piece with an oversized white blazer and black stilettos.

The Ten Pound Poms star looked directly into the camera lens with newly transformed locks that showed off Michelle's ability to rock poker-straight locks as well as her usual loose waves.

Michelle's makeup was elegant and understated with a pale nude lip with a satin finish and a soft bronze eyeshadow over her lids. As we would expect from the former Corrie star, Michelle sported a contoured complexion.

© fergusburnett.com Michelle looked sensational

The finishing touches were added in the form of a gold statement ring, a Van Cleef & Arpels 'Vintage Alhambra Gold and Mother-of-Pearl' bracelet, and a burgundy manicure.

© Getty Michelle and Mark have been married since 2015

Michelle's husband and former TOWIE star Mark Wright accompanied her to the event and looked on as Michelle was handed the Silver Heart award.

© Fergus Burnett Photography Michelle gave a humble speech

The Brassic star took to the stage to give a speech to mark the occasion celebrating the charity which is dedicated to improving the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children. "Oh my gosh, I'm feeling quite emotional," she said as Mark, who made an impromptu speech before her, beamed with pride alongside Olympic champion Tessa Sanderson and designer Elizabeth Emanuel.

© fergusburnett.com Michelle collected a special award

"I'll be honest with you, I’m not good at public speaking, I’m actually really, really nervous – not like my husband who riffed that - so I'll keep it short and sweet. It’s such an honour to receive this award, and Jonathan [Shalit, the charity chairman] I’m so grateful, I genuinely didn’t expect it.

© Fergus Burnett Photography Michelle topped off her look with a white blazer

"To be in a room, to hear and see what you've done with this amazing charity for 75 years is just incredible," Michelle continued. "You’ve changed children's and families' lives for such a long time, it's a privilege to be in a room with you all.

© BBC Michelle is returning to the hit show Ten Pound Poms

"I'm sorry I can’t be there in April," she continued, referring to The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, which takes place on 28 April to celebrate the charity's 75th anniversary. Michelle will be in Australia filming the second season of Ten Pound Poms when the event takes place. "I'm sure you'll have a fantastic night, I'll have a glass for you in Sydney," she concluded. "I'm going to cherish this."

© Instagram Michelle and Mark were joined by Mark's family and friends for the ski trip

Michelle is no stranger to a glamorous look. She looked gorgeous as she took to the slopes on a skiing holiday with Mark and his family in January. The actress wowed in fitted skiwear and sported her signature bouncy waves even in the sub-zero temperatures.

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan looks like a supermodel in waist-cinching strapless jumpsuit

She is also not afraid of a hair switch-up. The star debuted a wispy fringe courtesy of stylist Ben Cooke on her Instagram story that dressed up her caramel-hued highlights in preparation for a fashion shoot. "Switching it up today," wrote the Our Girl star with a haircut emoji.