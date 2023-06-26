Michelle Keegan is a vision in rented £20 ASOS wedding guest dress

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright jetted to Ibiza over the weekend to celebrate friends Jack Dodds and Rachael Antal's wedding.

As usual, the Our Girl actress was serving up serious style inspiration, especially when it comes to wedding guest dresses. While she sent fans wild after sharing a photo of her floor-length SIEDRÉS gown with a psychedelic, rainbow print, Michelle had actually worn another stunning frock to the nuptials.

Mark posted a snap of the pair with the bride and groom that gave fans a full-length view of Michelle's mocha satin dress, complete with a halterneck and ruched bodice. Instead of purchasing the item new, the Ten Pound Poms star had chosen the more sustainable route of hiring the ASOS design from Hirestreet.

We've tracked down her exact gown, which comes in cinnamon or burgundy, and it costs just £20 for four days or £25 for ten days – what a bargain!

© Instagram Michelle Keegan in a striped thigh-split dress in Ibiza

"Mr & Mrs Wright with the new Mr & Mrs Dodds, love you both xx," Mark captioned the photos, and compliments poured in from his followers.

"You two are gorgeous, what a handsome couple the bride and groom are too x," wrote one, and a second added: "Omg that's my kind of dress."

"Michelle looks AMAZING, as ever. Bloody love her," commented a third. Many also praised the bride's outfit, which featured a plunging neckline, long sheer sleeves, cut-out detailing around her waist and a mermaid skirt.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan wore a pastel striped dress for pre-wedding celebrations with her friends in Ibiza

For the pre-wedding celebrations, Michelle was pictured looking effortlessly glam in a floor-length striped maxi dress in neutral and pink tones, teamed with gold jewellery and a chic wide-brimmed fedora hat. She wrote in the caption: "The night before the big day," followed by a chapel emoji, referring to her loved one's upcoming wedding on the White Island.

© Instagram The TV star looked summery in her seflie

Michelle and Mark's trip to Ibiza comes just weeks after they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Although they spent the day in America, Mark shared throwback snaps from their nuptials, which took place on 24 May at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds.

Revealing his sweet nickname for his wife, he captioned the photos: "8 years Treac!! I love you more every day!! Happy anniversary," and she replied in the comments: "Love you."

Looking radiant as ever, Michelle wore a bespoke Galia Lahav backless wedding dress with a low V-neck and a fishtail skirt – but it wasn't the original wedding dress she had originally ordered. "I had ordered another dress back in August but when I tried it again three months ago I didn't like it," Michelle told HELLO!. "It wasn't the dress for me."

