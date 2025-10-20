Michelle Keegan just wore the leather bomber jacket I've been searching for - and it's only £60

If there’s one thing my wardrobe is missing right now, it’s a chocolate brown leather bomber jacket - but finding the perfect piece hasn't been easy. Enter Michelle Keegan. The Fool Me Once star appeared on my Instagram feed wearing the exact style I’ve been searching for and I nearly did a double-take when I found out it’s just £60 from Very.

AT A GLANCE Michelle Keegan was spotted wearing a chocolate brown faux leather bomber jacket

The trending piece is from her latest Very collection

Her new autumn/winter collection dropped on Monday and is flying off the shelves

© @michkeegan Michelle Keegan debuted the leather-look jacket on Instagram

Michelle's post was a carousel of autumnal outfits with the caption '1st week of October'. She styled the jacket with a white top, a slogan cap and glowing makeup.

On closer inspection, I realised the faux leather bomber is from her latest collection with Very. The 38-year-old actress dropped an autumn/winter range on Monday, which she says takes inspiration from Parisian glamour:

"Inspired by the evenings of Paris, this collection is all about festive style with gorgeous detailing and finishes," said Michelle. "It’s also the most special collection I’ve created so far, combining partywear with my cosy at-home loungewear and adorable children's PJ sets, it’s perfect for the festive season and all the special occasions."

The jacket features a relaxed fit and the option to wear the collar in its classic style or as a funnel neck. It comes with a concealed zip closure and popper fastenings.

Very x Michelle Keegan PU Leather Jacket £60 at Very

Retailing for £60, it's available in UK sizes 6-20 but selling out super fast. It already has glowing reviews, with one writing: "I love this! love the quality, love the shape and the colour! 10/10," but another does advise sizing down if you don't want an oversized look.

Chocolate brown is having a major moment right now. A chic alternative to classic black, the rich, warm hue adds depth and sophistication to any outfit and pairs effortlessly with neutrals, denim, and jewel tones. While leather bomber jackets have always been a style staple, blending cool with laid-back comfort, they're especially in high demand right now. Their relaxed fit and classic silhouette make them ideal for layering, while the chocolate brown shade elevates the look. Together, they’re the new season’s must-have combo.

I'd style Michelle's jacket with wide-leg jeans and trainers but I also love how she's paired it with a suede mini skirt for an elevated tonal outfit, and a white maxi skirt to contrast elegance and edge.