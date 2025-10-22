Willow Smith's hot twist on the tie trend everyone missed it

Willow Smith has never been one to shy away from infusing her sartorial agenda with creative flair, and her latest style move puts a bold spin on the coveted tie trend that’s been peppering the fashion frontlines. At the beginning of the month, the 24-year-old stepped out for the Christian Dior spring/summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. The show marked Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut at the helm of the fashion house. It was the first Dior women's collection to be unveiled since Maria Grazia Chiuri's departure and Jonathan's appointment following his own exit from Loewe.

The singer wore a navy shirt dress styled in a relaxed, unisex silhouette, emblazoned with the fashion house’s name in crisp white lettering. A yellow and navy necktie was cleverly looped through the beltline, cinching the look with an unexpected twist. The look was finished with a pair of orange satin slingbacks, featuring oversized bows at the toe and sharply angled heels for a striking, sculptural effect. Willow's makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of the baby blue eyeshadow, rosy blush, and glossy lip while her hair was swept back into an effortless updo.

© Getty Images for Dior Willow Smith at the Christian Dior womenswear spring/summer 2026 show

Willow was thrust into the spotlight following her debut song "Whip My Hair" back in 2010 when she was only nine years old. The singer has continued making music ever since, and released her album empathogen in the summer of 2024. "I just grew up a little bit, and I really am starting to figure out what kind of musician I really want to be," she told Allure in May last year. "I'm settling into more of who I am. And that doesn't mean that screaming and shredding on the guitar is not who I am because it is, but I'm going a little bit deeper. It's about being a well-rounded musician more than anything for me and not being pigeonholed into any specific genre."

© Getty Images Willow wore a tie as a belt

The star also opened up about her beauty philosophy and addressed where she believes she fits into the standard. "I represent certain parts of traditional beauty, but then there are other parts that I don't represent. My legs are never shaved. I always have hairy-ass armpits like, I'm brown, my hair is nappy. That's why I think I straddle a very interesting position in the beauty standard world," she shared.

Back in 2015, Willow described her style as "high-fashion nomad". "I could literally climb a mountain and survive a couple nights in nature. That's a requirement for my clothes because one day I was on the freeway and I saw a mountain, so I literally just pulled over and climbed it," she told Billboard.