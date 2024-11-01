Willow Smith is covered in tattoos in stunning swimsuit photo on the beach

Willow Smith was inundated with love on Thursday as the singer celebrated her 24th birthday!

The only daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith marked her big day in private but shared several posts with her friends wishing her a happy birthday on social media.

One included a stunning picture of the singer posing out at sea in a stylish black bikini.

The picture highlighted her impressive tattoo collection, including a huge design on her upper left arm, featuring a hand reaching up towards a solar system.

She also has four hand prints up her left arm and several flowers, including a lotus, which she got in 2021 to match with her mom Jada and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

© Instagram Willow Smith showcased her impressive tattoo collection in a swimsuit photo to mark her birthday

The trio got the tattoos during an episode of Red Table Talk that year. She said at the time: "The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment. And we hear the saying, 'Through the mud grows the lotus'... I think all of us, from different perspectives in life have had that journey."

The star opened up about her dad's reaction to her tattoos during the episode too. She revealed that her famous father liked her tattoos even though he was nervous.

© Getty Images Willow Smith turned 24 on Halloween!

"He was actually the one that I was most nervous about. I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn't tell my dad. I showed it to him and he said, 'Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you,'" she said.

To mark her birthday on October 31, Willow also shared a a series of pictures of herself on social media, including a sweet selfie of her in bed with her beloved pet cat.

© Getty Images Willow with her family, including parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

In the caption, she wrote: "Imagine galaxies as cosmic stalagmites! Just as these organic time capsules grow over millennia from mineral-rich water, galaxies form from star-studded condensations of gas and dust, each layer capturing a different chapter in cosmic history.

"Their spirals and swirls are anything but random; they reflect mineral rings, each a fossilized moment, recording collisions with other galaxies, waves of star births, and gravitational pulls from dark matter. It’s fascinating to ponder the similarities between studying a galaxy’s structure and reading a stalagmite core.

© Instagram Another look at Willow's tattoos

"These geological monuments hold secrets about ancient climates in a similar fashion to how galaxies reveal insights into the conditions of the early universe. I think that’s pretty [expletive] cool! Anyway … HAPPY DIWALI! ALSO HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."