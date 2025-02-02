Willow Smith dazzles with epic teeth transformation for special Grammys outing with family

Music's biggest night, the Grammys, is officially here, and Willow Smith is already making a splash.

It's an especially big night for the "Whip My Hair" singer, who is celebrating two nominations, for Best Engineered Album, Nonclassical for her record "Empathogen," and Best Arrangement, Instrumentals, and Vocals for her song "Big Feelings."

Plus, she had family supporting her, with her dad Will Smith set to present an award, plus her brother Jaden Smith joined her on the red carpet.

Willow stepped out on the red carpet with quite the look, including an epic teeth transformation.

As soon as she flashed a smile to the cameras, she displayed her shiny grills, featuring a green tooth, some in gold, and her bottom teeth were adorned with a diamond grill.

Her fashion was just as dazzling, as she stepped out in a sequin black bra with a matching hot pant paired with an oversized black blazer.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Willow showed off her epic teeth adornments

Meanwhile, her brother Jaden made waves with his Louis Vuitton look, which included a castle-like mask covering all of his head.

The 67th Grammy Awards, hosted again by Trevor Noah, are airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, and some of music's biggest stars are in attendance as both nominees and performers.

© WireImage The singer dazzled in an elevated underwear look

Among the most nominated artists are Beyoncé, with her first country album Cowboy Carter, as well as Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar & Post Malone.

© Getty The Grammys are airing live from the Crypto.com Arena

The Grammys are famously among the awards ceremonies to have the most categories. This year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out, though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

© Getty Both Willow and Jaden had head-turning looks

There is also a long list of performers: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chris Martin, Doechii, Shakira and Stevie Wonder are just some of the stars hitting the stage.

Head here to take a look at some of the best looks from the red carpet, and here for our live updates featuring the best moments of the night.