Willow Smith turns heads in sheer dress while highlighting the latest change to appearance

Willow Smith has a fabulous sense of style and ensured all eyes - and ears - were on her during her recent performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Miami.

The singer was one of the performers during the three day festival, and captivated the audience as she performed a number of her songs on stage, dressed in a sheer orange maxi dress.

The stylish number was teamed with a beaded choker, and Willow styled her braids in a chic updo to complete the look.

Photos of her smiling backstage also highlighted her recently added grillz - which are emerald and gold. The star has had grillz in the past but debuted her latest ones on the red carpet at the Grammys back in February.

Back in 2023, she was pictured smiling on social media while showing off some rose gold grillz that had been custom made for her by Alligator Jesus.

© Instagram Willow Smith showed off her new grillz as she posed in a sheer orange dress backstage at Montreux Jazz Festival in Miami

The LA-based jewelry brand are known for creating fine art and grillz and offer made to order designs. The brand shared a photo of Willow's grillz being modeled on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Rose Gold & VVS Natural Diamond Grillz for @willowsmith."

Willow's family are all big fans of grillz and Jada was even given some by son Jaden for her 45th birthday. At the time, she shared a photo of herself smiling on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When your son buys you grillz for your 45th birthday."

© Getty Images Willow on stage during Montreuz Jazz Festival in Miami

Willow is known to express herself through her fashion and style and is incredibly creative, often stepping out in fashion-forward looks.

She also has a lot of tattoos with special meanings, including a huge design on her upper left arm, featuring a hand reaching up towards a solar system.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Willow debuted her latest grillz on the red carpet at the Grammys

She additionally has four hand prints up her left arm and several flowers, including a lotus, which she got in 2021 to match with her mom Jada and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The trio got the tattoos during an episode of Red Table Talk that year. She said at the time: "The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment. And we hear the saying, 'Through the mud grows the lotus'... I think all of us, from different perspectives in life have had that journey."

© Getty Images Willow with her famous family

The star opened up about her dad's reaction to her tattoos during the episode too. She revealed that her famous father liked her tattoos even though he was nervous.

The talented singer has had an eventful start to the year, which has seen her face a lot of heartache too. On February 14, she announced on social media that her beloved pet dog Abby had passed away.

© Getty Images Willow with her dad and brother at the Grammys

She posted a picture of her holding Abby, and wrote: "Rest in peace my first born, my buhboonki, my Abby girl. the joy that you shared with EVERYONE who had the honor of witnessing you is immense and eternal. thank you for letting me love and care for you for 14 beautiful years."

The singer also lost her Malibu home in the devastating LA fires at the start of 2025, although she is yet to comment on this publicly.