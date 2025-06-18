Willow Smith wows with sleeve of tattoos and teeth transformation in head-turning new photo

Willow Smith has been having an exciting summer performing all over the US, and most recently she's been on stage closer to home - in Hollywood!

The hitmaker posted a roundup of pictures from the Blue Note Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, where she closed the show alongside Grace Jones on June 15.

Willow looked incredible dressed in a flowing sleeveless black maxi dress, which showcased her impressive tattoo collection.

© Instagram Willow Smith performed with Grace Jones at the Blue Note Festival in Hollywood

The star has intricate tattoos on her arms and hands, with each one of them having a special meaning. Willow's tattoos include a huge design on her upper left arm, featuring a hand reaching up towards a solar system.

She also has four hand prints up her left arm and several flowers, including a lotus, which she got in 2021 to match with her mom Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

© Instagram Willow showcased her teeth transformation and tattoos in a new photo from the event

They got the tattoos during an episode of Red Table Talk that same year. She said at the time: "The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment. And we hear the saying, 'Through the mud grows the lotus'... I think all of us, from different perspectives in life have had that journey."

The star opened up about dad Will Smith's reaction to her tattoos during the episode too. She revealed that her famous father liked her tattoos even though he was nervous.

© Getty Images Willow first showed off her latest grillz at the 2025 Grammys

"He was actually the one that I was most nervous about. I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn't tell my dad. I showed it to him and he said, 'Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you,'" she said.

Along with tattoos, Willow is also a huge fan of experimenting with grillz. In the picture taken from Blue Note Jazz Festival, Willow was smiling widely, showcasing her teeth transformation - which she has been sporting for several months now.

© Claudio Lavenia Willow has a fabulous sense of style

She first debuted her green and gold grillz on the red carpet at the Grammys back in February. It's not the first time Willow has experimented with grillz either, as back in 2023 she was photographed with a custom-made rose gold creation that had been designed for her by Alligator Jesus.

The LA-based jewelry brand even shared a photo of Willow's grillz being modeled on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Rose Gold & VVS Natural Diamond Grillz for @willowsmith."

The singer is currently on the road performing with Coldplay for their "Music of the Spheres World Tour". The star is supporting Coldplay for seven special shows, in locations including Las Vegas, Denver and El Paso.