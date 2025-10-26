Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Hanks shares stunning swimsuit photo of Rita Wilson on her 69th birthday — see here
Tom and Rita, who turned 69 on October 26, have been married since 1988 and share sons Chet and Truman, and the actor couldn't be more excited to celebrate her

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Happy birthday, Rita Wilson! The actress and musician celebrates her 69th trip around the sun this Sunday, October 26, and is already receiving several birthday wishes and tributes on social media. Although chief among them is one from none other than her doting husband of almost three decades, Tom Hanks. The couple first met in 1981 on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies while Tom was married to his first wife, Samantha Lewes. They reconnected in 1985 while co-starring in the movie Volunteers. Tom and Samantha divorced in 1987, and he and Rita tied the knot a year later.

In honor of her birthday, the two-time Oscar winner, also 69, took to his Instagram page with a gushing tribute, including a recent photo of hers emerging from a dip in the water wearing a black swimsuit and looking truly ageless. "This beautiful woman celebrates her birthday TODAY.  She is beloved by her husband. Happy Birthday, @ritawilson!" he lovingly captioned the snap.

Rita Wilson captured in a swimsuit after emerging from the water on a coastal vacation, shared by Tom Hanks on Instagram© Instagram
Tom Hanks shared a photo of his wife Rita Wilson in a swimsuit to mark her 69th birthday

Tom and Samantha, who tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 49, welcomed daughter E.A. Hanks and son Colin Hanks while together. With Rita, he welcomed sons Chet and Truman Hanks. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, the Runaway Bride star noted that she was first attracted to the Toy Story actor because of his talkative nature.

She said it was "one of the things, when we met, that we just got along instantly," adding: "First of all, I love a good storyteller. So anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that." Taking it back to her own experience growing up in a "very vocal" Greek family, she continued: “I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."

Take a look at Tom and Rita's sweetest couple moments in photos below…

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks during the filming of "Volunteers"© Getty Images

Early Days

Tom and Rita posing in a promotional photo for their 1985 film Volunteers

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks at the Rex's in California, their wedding reception© Getty Images

Marital Bliss

The couple captured in 1988 after their wedding reception, a year after Tom's divorce from Samantha

THE 1994 OSCARS, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson© Getty Images

Through Success

Rita joined Tom at the 1994 Academy Awards, where the actor won his first Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Philadelphia

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks during "Cast Away" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States© Getty Images

Red Carpet Regulars

Tom and Rita in 2000, at the premiere of the former's film Cast Away

Chet Hanks, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Truman Hanks attend the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Masters Of The Air" at Regency Village Theatre on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Proud Parents

Tom and Rita with their two sons Truman and Chet at the premiere of Masters of the Air in 2024

ita Wilson and Tom Hanks attend the UK Special Screening for Lena Dunhamâs Too Much at the Barbican Centre on June 23, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images

Nearly 30 Years

The couple photographed at their latest red carpet date, the premiere of Rita's Netflix series Too Much

