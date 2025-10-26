Katy Perry goes red-hot with bodycon birthday dress for first public date night with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry spent her 41st birthday over the weekend feeling like the ultimate teenage dream with none other than her new boo, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The pair were first connected back in July, when reports emerged of their cozy first date nights in Canada before he attended one of the shows from her Lifetimes Tour in Montreal. After a quiet period however, earlier this month, the pair were photographed packing on the PDA on Katy's yacht in California, subtly confirming the new romance.

Now, things look to be even more official, with the couple photographed emerging from a restaurant in Paris after a romantic dinner on Katy's birthday on October 25, their first public date night, walking out hand-in-hand while still trying to maintain a low profile. The paparazzi outside the restaurant began singing "Happy Birthday" to Katy as the couple were escorted to their waiting car.

© Getty Images Katy Perry celebrated her 41st birthday after performing in Paris over the weekend

The "Peacock" hitmaker looked spectacular in her birthday fit, a simple red bodycon dress with a deep neckline that cut off just at her ankles, accessorized with pointed-toe heels, a black purse, minimal jewelry, and her hair slicked back into a bun. Justin, 53, opted for a black blazer and pants with a matching solid t-shirt underneath. Katy also received a pair of roses from an onlooker nearby to match her dress.

Katy cheekily confirmed the reports that she and the politician were dating when performing in London's O2 Arena soon after their PDA-filled Santa Barbara moment. "London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?" she told the enthusiastic crowd.

"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time…" she playfully responded, referencing her past romances with Russell Brand and Orlando Bloom, before quipping: "But not anymore." Later in the show, a fan proposed to her, and Katy laughed through the moment before saying: "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago."

In July, it was confirmed that after a nine-year on-and-off relationship, which included a six-year long engagement, Katy and Orlando had separated, but have since remained friends. The pair even vacationed together in Italy, joined by their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and Orlando's son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Flynn.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016, announcing their engagement in 2019 before splitting earlier this year

Appearing on TODAY last month, Orlando, 48, spoke up about the split for the first time, staying positive and upbeat. "I'm great, man. I'm so grateful, we have the most beautiful daughter, we're like, you know when you leave everything on the field like I did in [my movie, The Cut], I feel grateful for it. We're great, we're going to be great, it's nothing but love."

© Getty Images Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire were married from 2005 to 2023, welcoming three kids together

Justin, for his part, separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after over 18 years of marriage. The pair first met as children growing up in Montreal before reconnecting as adults in 2003 and tying the knot in 2005. Together they share sons Hadrien and Xavier (who is an R&B singer performing under the name "Xav") and daughter Ella-Grace.