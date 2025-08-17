Viola Davis celebrates 60th birthday in a swimsuit on sun-soaked Mexican getaway

Viola Davis marked her 60th trip around the sun in the best way possible – slipping into vacation mode!

The actress jetted off on a getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico with her husband Julius Tennon, 71, plus more loved ones and got a private villa for their celebration.

Their stunning beachside home featured a huge dining room, white accent furniture pieces, a large private infinity pool, and a huge lush garden space, perfect for parties like this one.

Viola received the most special treatment, including a large cake, a round of singing and dancing through the night to celebrate, and many dips in the pool, including some sun-soaked moments lounging with her husband.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity Closeup: Viola Davis

© Instagram Viola and Julius got some well-deserved pool time in She shared some snaps of herself in a green swimsuit, a pair of sunglasses and a head-wrap in the pool, with Julius cozying up to her in a white button-down. "Best-kept secret? 60 is fabulous! I couldn't feel any more blessed or loved," she gushed in the caption beside her photos. "Sixty years of love, lessons, and living with my whole heart."

© Instagram The home in Los Cabos, Mexico received the lavish birthday treatment "I'm so grateful for every single birthday wish, for the incredible people I get to share this life with, and for the unforgettable moments created at @suncabovacations. Here's to the next chapter—deeper, freer, louder." Fellow August birthday girl Halle Berry, who celebrated her 59th a few days before Viola, commented: "60 never looked or felt so good!!!" as did Julianne Moore writing: "Happy birthday!!" Padma Lakshmi saying: "Happiest of birthdays to a great artist and human," and Reese Witherspoon gushing: "Keep shining your GLORIOUS light!! Happy Birthday Viola!!"

© Instagram The actress marked her milestone in lush style! Speaking with People recently at the AFI Conservatory Class of 2025 Commencement in Los Angeles, where she received an honorary Doctorates of Fine Arts degree, the EGOT winner noted that turning 60 to her represented a moment to look back on "little Viola's" journey to this point, and what she'd learned in all these years. "I don't want to be completely kumbaya this morning, but little Viola is always very close by," she said. "And I always saw her as damaged, but she wasn't. She had a lot of beautiful qualities in her. I always want to honor her."

© Getty Images Viola attended a Television Academy event after her birthday trip with her husband and daughter Dubbing her inner child a "GPS," Viola explained that she used her to remind herself of her purpose in life. “My purpose is not just what I do, it's what happens to people when I do what I do." She noted also how important it was specifically when it came to her family, including Julius and their daughter Genesis, 15. "Even as a mom and a wife, it's all coming from the same source. I want my life to mean something."