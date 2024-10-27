Nicole Kidman twins with Keith Urban for surprise show of support on his 57th birthday

Keith Urban was one of the marquee performers at the Concert for Carolina benefit show on Saturday, October 26, held at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The fundraising event served to raise money and resources for those affected by Hurricane Helene, and was organized by Eric Church and Luke Combs, also featuring performances from Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, James Taylor, Parmalee, Scotty McCreery and more.

However, the night happened to be extremely special for Keith, who was celebrating his 57th birthday on stage that day and had the perfect piece of home to mark his special day with him — his wife Nicole Kidman.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Keith Urban brings out Nicole Kidman for surprise previous Las Vegas appearance

The actress, also 57, fresh off promotional rounds for her film Babygirl and the new season of Special Ops: Lioness, made a surprise appearance, even joining her husband on stage at one point.

She celebrated Eric for "giving Keith a call" for the show, and took the time to spotlight that it was in fact her husband's birthday, telling the crowd: "I do wanna say, it's his birthday tonight and he went, 'The one thing I can do…'"

Nicole and Keith looked like quite the perfect couple in their matching black outfits, with the singer dressed in a simple tee and jeans with a leather jacket, while Nicole wore a denim jacket with a black top and skinny jeans.

© Getty Images Nicole showed up to support Keith at the Concert For Carolina Benefit Concert at Bank of America Stadium

The actress then called Eric on stage, who led the crowd in a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" for Keith and stayed on the stage for a duet with the Australian-American singer.

Nicole posted a clip of their sweet onstage moment on her Instagram Stories and gushed: "It was such an honor to be able to raise money for Hurricane Helene recovery. Love you baby xx."

LATEST: Keith Urban reacts to fan shock over teen daughter Sunday Rose's runway debut

The country singer is coming off the first half of his Las Vegas residency at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in support of his newly released album High, finishing a round of dates this month before returning in February.

© Getty Images The actress spoke with the crowd on stage and sweetly called attention to her husband's birthday

He spoke with People about the thrill of being a live performer and the excitement (and calorie burning) stage shows bring, saying: "I love the adrenaline of a live show. I love that I get to do two hours of solid cardio on stage."

MORE: Keith Urban says daughter Sunday needs to 'get in the trenches' in comment about her future

"I ain't walking into a gym to do two hours of cardio. I promise you that, like ever, but I'll do it here effortlessly and end up in really great shape."

© Getty Images Nicole took pictures with fans as well, wearing all-black just like Keith

He added: "I've got a 10-pound plank of wood around my neck, and I'm singing. I love the physicality of what I get to do and how I get to do it."

MORE: Keith Urban reveals NYE plans after heartbreaking year for Nicole Kidman and teen daughters

Speaking of the nerves in the lead-up to playing some of the songs off his new album for the first time, Keith explained that he was trying to replace "nervous" in his vocabulary with "excited," per a friend's advice, saying he was "a little bit excited."

© Instagram "Love you baby," she gushed alongside a tribute to him on Instagram

"It already feels better, and it's probably truer because I'm really interested to know what works and what doesn't work. I have no idea. I might think I have a really bulletproof set list, but the opening night might tell me otherwise!"