Heidi Klum wows in naked bridal dress for latest outing

Heidi Klum put a sultry twist on a bridal-inspired dress for Vogue World 2025 on Sunday night. The supermodel graced the front role in a Vivienne Westwood number that was plucked from the brand's spring 2026 runway. The white mini dress was crafted from sheer fabric with floral appliqué adornments. The garment featured a buttoned placket and cut-outs at the collar while Heidi wore a white bra and matching thong beneath the dress for a daring touch. The dress was cinched at the waist by a skinny black leather belt and layered with a white blazer. The German native accessorized with a Vivenne Westwood top handle bag, oversized sunglasses, and a pair of pointed-toe heels. Heidi's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves with her signature bangs while her makeup was left natural and radiant.

This isn't the first time Heidi has embraced the naked trend dress with a bridal edge. During Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel presented the final look for Andreas Kronthaler’s Vivienne Westwood spring 2026 runway show. The whimsical, boho-inspired dress featured a sparkling silver corset adorned with ruffles of tulle and intricate white embroidery. Embodying the role of the Westwood bride, Heidi was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Andreas as the faint melody of Das Karwendellied by the band Zillertaler Schürzenjäger could be heard in the background.

© Getty Images for Vogue Heidi Klum at Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios

The collection was entitled Boudoir – "It's about a private, secret space without constant distractions. It's that space where you are closest to yourself, where the truth lies. The truth lies in your heart," the designer explained in the show notes. Milkmaid-inspired dresses were crafted from cotton and styled with metallic jacquard outwear. Corseted satin ball gowns boasting hues of blue and adorned with velvet detailing better with pointed-hip dresses and gold Lurex detailing on the runway.

© Getty Images Heidi wore a naked dress to the VETEMENTS show.

Paris Fashion Week proved to be the moment of the naked dress as Heidi rocked another daring number for the VETEMENTS show. The 52-year-old donned a sheer lace, floor-length gown with built-in gloves that exposed her toned figure underneath. Heidi's long blonde hair was worn down to cover her naked chest, and she added a white thong. The model also debuted a pair of gold grillz for the occasion. The edgy look was finished with a pair of nude pointed heels, a gray double-breasted floor-length coat with structured shoulders, and oversized black sunglasses.

During an recent interview with Glamour, Heidi opened up about her decades long career in the modelling industry. "Nobody in Paris and Milan wanted me," she admitted. " I was too happy for them, never super-thin. I was even labelled as too fat. It was the time of 'heroin chic.' I didn't fit in there. It feels like all the people from back then are no longer working in the industry – including many of the models I worked with. I'm still here. At the end of the day, I'm glad that everything turned out the way it did. Otherwise, I might have quit a long time ago."di