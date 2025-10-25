Heidi Klum wows in zip-up dress as she holds hands with model son on red carpet

Heidi Klum was joined by the ultimate date at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards on October 23, as she stepped onto the red carpet alongside her son, Henry Samuel. Styled by Rob Zangardi, the supermodel looked incredible in a black bandage dress by Balmain that featured a plunging neckline with a gold zip-up detail that ran from top to bottom. The garment, which cut elegantly on the ankle, was styled with a chunky gold clutch and a pair of black open-toe heels from Aquazzura. Meanwhile, Henry looked suave in a sleek black suit with a matching black shirt as he held hands with his mom.

The 19-year-old is proving to follow in his mom's successful footsteps as he has already made waves in the modeling industry. Back in September, Henry unveiled his latest campaign with YSL Beauty for their MYSLF L’Absolu fragrance. Alongside the video, the model penned: "Anzeige - So the secret is out! I’m officially part of the MYSLF Talent Squad with @yslbeauty. To me, MYSLF L’Absolu means being unapologetically yourself, expressing who you are, and owning your confidence."

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel attend the InStyle Imagemaker Awards 2025

It's not only fragrance deals that the rising star has landed – he also made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he graced the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. He has since walked for fashion brand Kith when the label debuted their first show in six years on the streets of New York. Henry's latest campaign deals are no doubt courtesy of his new modeling signing with Next Management. "I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience. I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry," he said in an official press release.

© Getty Images Henry Samuel during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show

During a chat with GQ after the Kith show, Henry shared the words of wisdom that his mother gave him ahead of his runway appearance. "She has different ways of getting in the zone, and I have my different ways of getting in the zone," he explained. "But her advice is just staying calm, being present, and being very motivated." He continued: "I'm very lucky to have a family that can support me in that sense, but also it's a little bit [nerve-racking], 'cause I'm kind of putting on the show for them, too."

Heidi also shares kids Leni, Johan, and Lou, with her ex-husband, Seal. The couple split in 2012, and the German model went on to marry musician Tom Kaulitz in February 2019.