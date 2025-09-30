Heidi Klum returns to the runway in daring plunging gown – see stunning photos

L'Oréal Paris once again took the French capital by storm, unveiling a glittering, star-studded spectacle at the historic Hôtel de Ville on Monday. The beauty brand even bagged a true angel to strut down the catwalk – none other than Heidi Klum. The supermodel graced the runway alongside the L'Oréal's global ambassadors including Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, and Cara Delevingne during Paris Fashion Week. Titled Le Défilé 2025, the show celebrated "beauty, fashion and the unstoppable power of self-worth". Heidi exuded chic as she took to the stage in a sleek black gown with a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that hugged every contour of her body. The bodice was embellished with a striking transparent floral appliqué, adding a touch of ethereal glamour.

The 52-year-old did her signature heart-hand pose as she playfully blew kisses to the audience. Heidi's luscious blonde locks were left down in a straight style with her go-to bangs while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© WWD via Getty Images Heidi Klum graced the runway

During an interview with Glamour Germany, Heidi opened up about her career highlights in the modelling industry and shared details of her first Victoria's Secret show in 1997. "When I started, they had 15 models. If you were the new girl, everyone noticed," she said

She continued: "Nobody in Paris and Milan wanted me. I was too happy for them, never super-thin. I was even labelled as too fat. It was the time of ‘heroin chic’. I didn't fit in there.It's funny: it feels like all the people from back then are no longer working in the industry – including many of the models I worked with. I'm still here. At the end of the day, I'm glad that everything turned out the way it did. Otherwise I might have quit a long time ago."

© Getty Images Heidi struck her signature pose

Heidi also discussed her philosophy with ageing and how she deals with getting older. "The good thing is that my eyesight is getting worse and I can't see everything so clearly anymore (laughs)," she shared. "I just accept it – there's nothing you can do about it anyway. Why overthink it? It is what it is."

L'Oréal Paris show best pictures:

© Getty Images Kendall wore a sheer white gown Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner looked ethereal in a white sheer gown that featured a corseted bodice and a daring thigh-high split.

© Getty Images Cara rocked a lace dress Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne opted for a sultry look in a sheer black dress that featured lace and tulle detailing.



© WWD via Getty Images Jane looked incredible in the glitzy number Jane Fonda Jane Fonda dazzled in a gold sequin dress as she showed off her age-defying complexion.

© Getty Images Eva wore a silk dress Eva Longoria Eva Longoria rocked a sleek look as she wore a silk black dress that featured a sleeveless, corset bodice.

