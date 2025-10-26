Heidi Klum teases fans with a 'cheeky' sneak peek at her Halloween costume

Heidi Klum just dropped a major hint about this year’s Halloween costume ahead of her famous star-studded bash. The 52-year-old supermodel - who recently wowed fans by looking as youthful as her son on the red carpet - shared a mysterious Instagram photo on Friday October 24, 2025, giving followers a subtle tease of what she might transform into this year. The photo featured a plaster mold of Heidi’s bare back and bottom, paired with the playful caption "Feeling cheeky." She also tagged prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino, who’s been helping bring her Halloween vision to life.

She dropped a hint earlier this month when she shared several photos of a 3D mask mounted on a metal background, simply captioning it, "This is just the beginning." Heidi's fans have already speculated that she may be recreating Harrison Ford's Han Solo's look from the 1980 Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back. In the film, Han is frozen in Carbonite in order to be transported to the villainous Jabba the Hutt. The 3D mask looks strikingly similar; however, when it comes to Heidi's costumes, anything is possible.

She also teased her upcoming costume in a separate video highlighting all of her past looks, with the clip ending on the words "2025?". She has enlisted the help of Mike again, after he helped with her E.T. look in 2024. He is also known for his incredible prosthetic work in Hollywood, having worked with Colin Farrell on The Penguin and Sebastian Stan on A Different Man.

© Instagram Heidi shared a cryptic post and photo

Heidi is well known for going all out when it comes to Halloween costumes, often getting more creative and outlandish as each year passes. In 2024, she arrived at her bash as the dressed-up version of the alien E.T. from the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went as the character from the beginning of the movie.

© TheStewartofNY If you look closely, you can just see Heidi's face peeping through the prosthetic's

The mother of four also dressed as a peacock for Halloween in 2023, complete with 10 other people who went as the animal's feathers. It involved intricate choreography to bring the outfits together into a magnificent peacock. Her 2022 look was truly iconic, when she appeared at the party dressed as a giant worm, and fully encased in her costume.

© FilmMagic Heidi as Princess Fiona from Shrek

© Paul Zimmerman Heidi with then husband Seal at Halloween

Other notable costumes include dressing as Princess Fiona from Shrek, with a face full of prosthetics. She also dressed as an alien experiment gone wrong, a "Thriller" werewolf, and Jessica Rabbit in the past. She also once hired five lookalikes to dress up exactly like her, donning sparkling bodysuits and thigh-high boots. And lets not forget her 2011 costume, when she and then husband Seal dressed as apes to kiss on the red carpet.