Heidi Klum, 52, almost bares all in naked dress as she debuts teeth transformation

Heidi Klum isn't afraid to stand out from a crowd, and the supermodel did just that when she attended the VETEMENTS show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday with her daughter, Leni Klum. The 52-year-old looked incredible in a sheer lace, floor-length gown with built-in gloves that exposed her bare body underneath. Heidi's long blonde hair was worn strategically down to cover her naked chest, and she added a white thong to protect her modesty. It wasn't just her daring outfit that turned heads, but her temporary teeth transformation, too, as she debuted a pair of gold grillz.

Adding height to her already 5'9 frame, Heidi wore a pair of nude pointed heels that elongated her toned legs and later added a gray double-breasted floor-length coat with structured shoulders and oversized black sunglasses as she posed for photos alongside her model daughter. Leni opted for a more reserved look than her mom but still looked beautiful in a black cropped shirt and matching knee-length skirt that featured a distressed satin hem.

Heidi's show-stopping appearance comes after she returned to the runway at the historic Hôtel de Ville for L'Oreal Paris at the end of last month. Heidi joined L'Oréal's global ambassadors, including Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, and Cara Delevingne, during Paris Fashion Week to walk in the show, titled Le Défilé 2025, which celebrated "beauty, fashion, and the unstoppable power of self-worth."

Heidi exuded chic as she took to the stage in a sleek black gown with a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that highlighted every contour of her body. The bodice was embellished with a striking transparent floral appliqué, adding a touch of ethereal glamour. Heidi's luscious blonde locks were left down in a straight style with her go-to bangs while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Getty Images Heidi left little to the imagination in her naked dress

© Getty Images Heidi showed off the gold grillz on her teeth

During an interview with Glamour Germany, Heidi opened up about her career highlights in the modeling industry and shared details of her first Victoria's Secret show in 1997. "When I started, they had 15 models. If you were the new girl, everyone noticed," she said.

© Getty Images Heidi was joined by her model daughter, Leni Klum

© Getty Images Heidi added a floor-length gray coat to her naked dress

"Nobody in Paris and Milan wanted me. I was too happy for them, never super-thin. I was even labelled as too fat. It was the time of 'heroin chic.' I didn't fit in there. It feels like all the people from back then are no longer working in the industry – including many of the models I worked with. I'm still here. At the end of the day, I'm glad that everything turned out the way it did. Otherwise, I might have quit a long time ago."

© Getty Images Heidi Klum walked her first Victoria's Secret show in 1997

Heidi also discussed her philosophy on aging and how she deals with getting older. "The good thing is that my eyesight is getting worse and I can't see everything so clearly anymore (laughs)," she shared. "I just accept it – there's nothing you can do about it anyway. Why overthink it? It is what it is."