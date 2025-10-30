Katie Holmes wows in silk dress with bold red lip during latest outing in New York

Although Katie Holmes' sartorial agenda often favors monochromatic tones and sleek silhouettes, she knows how a bold red lip can instantly elevate her look with a striking pop of color. The 46-year-old oozed chic during the Stella by Starlight benefit at The Lighthouse in Chelsea, New York, on Wednesday. The evening celebrated 75 years of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting with awards, presentations, and a special performance. Styled by Brie Welch, Katie graced the event in a silky little black dress that featured a draped high neckline and an elegant asymmetric cut. The minimalist number was accessorised with a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings for a touch of glitz. Her luscious brunette locks were swept back into a slick ponytail by hairstylist DJ Quintero while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a sultry red lip, by Genevieve Herr.

The actress took to Instagram to share a stunning photograph of herself ahead of the event. The snap was a close-up image of Katie posing in front of the New York City skyline at night as she gazed directly into the camera with a fierce pose. "Thank you @briesarawelch @genevieveherr and @djquintero for getting me ready to celebrate @alancummingreally at the @stellaadler starlight event. It was an honor to be with so many creative people excited to continue telling stories that will touch us all. Thank you Alan for the beautiful work you continue to put into the world. You are an inspiration," she penned in the caption.

© @djquintero Katie stunned in a silky black dress

Katie often spices up her monochromatic ensembles with bold red accents, whether through her lipstick or a statement dress. She recently donned a striking scarlet ensemble for FFORME's spring/summer 2026 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Styled by Brie Welch, her look featured a long-sleeved silk maxi dress with a high neckline and draped skirt, elegantly layered beneath a matching overcoat. She completed the bold outfit with coordinating red pumps.

© Getty Images for FFORME Katie wowed in a red number

The actress previously opened up about the attention she receives from the public about her fashion choices. "Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be," she told Town and Country in 2024. "As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It’s different now, and it’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress." She continued: "I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do. You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?"