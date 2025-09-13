Katie Holmes goes bold with red hot look at NYFW

While Katie Holmes's sartorial agenda often gravitates toward sultry, monochromatic looks, the actress broke from tradition this season at New York Fashion Week – turning heads with an unexpected style choice. The 46-year-old graced the front row of FFORME's spring/summer 2026 runway show in a striking scarlet ensemble by the brand. Styled by Brie Welch, her look featured a long-sleeved silk maxi dress with a high neckline and draped skirt, elegantly layered beneath a matching overcoat. She completed the bold outfit with coordinating red pumps for the ultimate sartorial statement. Christopher Naselli styled Katie's luscious brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a bronzed cheek, shimmery eye, and vibrant red lip by Genevieve Herr.

The star embodied the ultimate lady in red, offering a striking departure from her typically muted wardrobe. To kick off the week, Katie was spotted at Veronica Beard’s show wearing light-wash denim jeans styled with effortless flair. She layered a black mock-neck long-sleeve top under a cropped, collarless jacket, which she tucked neatly into her high-rise pants. In a clever twist on color coordination, she contrasted her black shirt with deep navy outerwear, creating a subtle yet sophisticated clash of dark tones.

© Getty Images for FFORME Katie wowed in a red number

Katie accessorized her 90s-inspired look with black pointed-toe ankle boots, a patent leather purse accented with a gold chainlink, and a black leather belt.

The actress has previously opened up about her style choices in an interview with Vogue in March. "I tend to go with what I like, and for spring, it’s usually the same silhouettes," she shared.

© Getty Images for FFORME Katie paired her look with a matching red lip

"I can’t wait to get back into a tank top. I usually wear them with a long skirt or baggy pants, so it feels very comfortable. I’m looking forward to wearing nice simple slip dresses again too. It’s going to be great to wear less layers…I’m sick of all the laundry!" she added.

As we head into the depths of autumn, it seems Katie is shifting her style agenda – embracing bold colors and rich materials like silk to elevate her seasonal wardrobe.

© GC Images Katie opted for high-waisted jeans

In 2024, Katie admitted that although she is flattered by the attention her fashion receives, it does not change "how I live or dress". "Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be," she told Town and Country. "As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It’s different now, and it’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress."

She continued: "I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do. You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?"