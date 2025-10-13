Katie Holmes lets her hair down at NYC club and showcases impressive dance moves — watch

Katie Holmes certainly knows how to have a good time! The Dawson's Creek actress has been living in New York City for over a decade, and knows all the best spots to go to. These include 54below, a supper club featuring several cabaret performances a night. Over the weekend, the actress was joined by her famous friends, including Donald Webber Jr, to watch Tony nominated star Ephraim Sykes headline at the venue. Katie shared footage of herself dancing - which can be viewed above - of herself dancing and laughing, dressed in her favorite sheer top teamed with a black vest and black pants. She wore her long brunette hair down in loose waves, and accessorized her look with a denim jacket. "Congratulations to my friend @ephsykes for a great night!!" she wrote alongside the footage.

© Instagram Katie Holmes had the best night out in NYC

Katie has lives in NYC since 2012, where she moved with her now grown-up daughter, Suri Cruise, following her divorce from Tom Cruise.

© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock Katie raised her daughter Suri in NYC

The actress previously opened up about her love for the city, telling InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe.

"When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"