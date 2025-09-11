Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes' affordable sweater cements it as the knit of the season
Subscribe
Katie Holmes' affordable sweater cements it as the knit of the season

Katie Holmes' affordable sweater cements it as the knit of the season

Katie Holmes is the master of elevated street style and her latest outfit is a lesson for us all in transitional dressing, from her luxe knit to her smart joggers

Katie Holmes© Getty

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
1 hour ago
Share this:

Katie Holmes treats the Manhattan sidewalks like her personal catwalk and her street style is second to none. The 46-year-old actress always manages to put a new spin on an outfit, elevating casual separates into a look that everyone's talking about. And the Dawson Creek star kicked the new season off with a bang with her autumnal hued outfit, wearing a wine-red Varsity-style sweater with burgundy barrel leg joggers.

This is a masterclass in elevated casual outfits, with Katie's minimal approach only accentuated by her choice of accessories. A pair of retro red and white Nike Cortez sneakers leaned into the Varsity vibe, while her tortoiseshell-rim sunglasses and silver tennis necklace were the perfect additions to keep the look low-key.

  • Katie Holmes was spotted wearing a chic Varsity sweater and joggers outfit.
  • Her athleisurewear look is as chic as it is comfortable.
  • We tracked down her luxe knit to Hush, priced at £125 / $195.

The 46-year-old turned to London-Aussie label hush for her quiet luxury look. Katie's Hush sweater features a sporty jacquard woven 03 logo on the front with three stripes on the raglan sleeves, knitted in a flash of brighter red than the burgundy colour of the sweater. It's a wool-alpaca blend, loved for its subtly soft texture and a smarter alternative to a sweatshirt. 

The actress looked to London-based label Hush for her cosy varsity outfit© WireImage
The actress looked to London-based label Hush for her athleisurewear outfit

Katie's trousers, also from Hush, give new meaning to joggers. These are loungewear, but note the barrel leg, a much more flattering fit than the standard silhouette of a jogging bottom. The colour, called burgundy purple, is a rich, jewel toned shade that will add a little colour to your off-duty look. It's dark, so not to be feared if you're adverse to wearing colour, and pairs gorgeously with similarly rich tones; grey, blue and cream are an ideal stablemate.

EXACT MATCH: Hush Varsity Jacquard Wool Blend Sweater

Hush varsity sweater© Hush

£125 at Hush

$195 at Hush

These trousers really will up your loungewear game, and it's all down to the little details. They're designed with a longer length to cover part of the foot, and feature side seam pockets and a cosy fabric. The elasticated waist only adds to their appeal, and the drawcord at the waist means you can adjust their fit to suit you.

EXACT MATCH: Hush Barrel Leg Jogger

Hush Barrel Leg Jogger© Hush

£90 at Hush

$120 at Hush

How to style a Varsity sweater

Varsity is a big trend for AW, from sweaters to jackets. Katie's outfit is a prime example of how to keep it looking fresh and cool, but you can make it more preppy by layering over a crisp collared shirt or a fine roll neck, and worn with a pleated mini or dark wash jeans. I like the Varsity sweater worn oversized, as it keeps a collegiate aesthetic. Look for ones in wool blends or cashmere, with round necks or v-necks. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Shopping
See more
Read More