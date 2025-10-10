Katie Holmes' sheer top and black bra are the ultimate sultry combo in NYC pictures

Katie Holmes embraced the underwear-as-outerwear trend with a bold look at a recent restaurant opening in New York City. The 46-year-old dined at Avra Estiatorio, serving a sartorial statement that was perfectly on point for the occasion. Katie exuded chic in a champagne-hued sheer netted top adorned with sequins, revealing a black bra beneath. She layered the eye-catching piece with a tailored black blazer and paired it with sleek brown leather pants. A beige knitted sweater was casually draped over her shoulders, while black pointed-toe pumps and a matching handbag completed the sophisticated ensemble.

The actress kept her complexion natural and radiant with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude lip while her toasted-almond hued locks were styled into her signature soft waves. Katie has been leaning into neutral beige tones lately, especially in her off-duty New York street style. Back in September, she rocked a beige knitted sweater paired with a black silk maxi skirt while strolling through the city. The monochromatic ensemble was finished with patent brown loafers and a sleek black Fendi bag, striking the perfect balance between casual and polished.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes showed off her black bra beneath her sheer top

However, the actress isn't afraid of bold colors as she recently donned a striking scarlet ensemble for FFORME's spring/summer 2026 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Styled by Brie Welch, her look featured a long-sleeved silk maxi dress with a high neckline and draped skirt, elegantly layered beneath a matching overcoat. She completed the bold outfit with coordinating red pumps.

© Getty Images for Franco Sarto Katie's autumn wardrobe oozes chic

Katie previously opened up about her style agenda in an interview with Vogue in March. "I tend to go with what I like, and for spring, it’s usually the same silhouettes," she shared. "I can’t wait to get back into a tank top. I usually wear them with a long skirt or baggy pants, so it feels very comfortable. I’m looking forward to wearing nice simple slip dresses again too. It’s going to be great to wear less layers…I’m sick of all the laundry!" she added.

In 2024, Katie acknowledged that while she’s flattered by the attention her fashion choices receive, it doesn’t influence how she lives or dresses. "Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be," she told Town and Country. "As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It’s different now, and it’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress." She continued: "I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do. You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?"