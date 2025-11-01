Gwen Stefani's husband Blake Shelton shocks fans with surprising transformation – watch

Gwen Stefani pulled out all the stops for Halloween, coordinating costumes with her husband, Blake Shelton, as the pair enjoyed some ghoulish fun while trick-or-treating in their neighborhood. The hitmaker dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood while her husband transformed into the fairytale's grandmother. Gwen donned a red satin cape that perfectly matched her bold red lip. Gwen switched things up from her signature blonde look, wearing a black wig with braids and bangs for the spooky occasion. Meanwhile, Blake opted for a blue-and-white floral nightgown that stood out against his camo-printed cap.

The 56-year-old took to her Instagram Story to give her fans a sneak peek of the festivities. The video captured the couple dancing, sipping drinks, and striking poses with friends on October 31. This isn’t the first time the musical duo have embraced the fun of dressing up for Halloween. Last year, Gwen portrayed Snow White with a black bob wig, a bright red lip and the Disney princess' blue and yellow dress. Meanwhile, Blake opted for a full-body turtle suit that featured brown shell detailing and a yellow base.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani dressed up as Snow White in 2024

The couple met on The Voice and went public with their relationship in late 2015. In 2020, they announced their engagement to Instagram and a year later tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch. Blake is also a stepfather to Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen and Blake were no doubt trick-or-treating around the neighbourhood of their ranch in Oklahoma. The private countryside home lies on 1,600 acres of land and was purchased by Blake for around $4 million. Gwen and Black transformed the land to build their dream abode on its grounds. In a video shared to her Instagram Story in September, Gwen admitted she was feeling "overwhelmed" by the task of starting the iris garden she and her husband had been planning "for years". In the caption, Gwen penned: "Me + Blake started our purple iris garden project today. Day 1…more updates soon. Gx," while showing off stacks of boxes before revealing the fresh soil that will become their iris garden.