Gwen Stefani, 54, amazes in fishnets and sky-high platform heels alongside Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani continues to be our style queen, putting in yet another unbelievable appearance at the ACM Awards 2024 alongside her husband Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt frontwoman, who reunited with her band onstage at Coachella following a decade-long hiatus, served up not one, but two amazing looks at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Don't Speak superstar showcased her unreal ensembles in a behind-the-scenes video as she prepared for her moment in the spotlight.

© Getty Gwen, 54, rocked the red carpet alongside husband Blake in a daring look, donning fishnet stockings and towering, bronze-hued platform heels.

© Getty The Voice US coach kept the top section of her look modest, slipping into an oversized, feather-embellished leather jacket with brown suede lapels. A large pendant necklace hung from her neck and her icy platinum looks were worn in loose waves.

© Getty Blake matched his wife in a smart black jacket with brown leather detailing, styled with jeans and croc print brogues.

Gwen's second look of the night © Getty Gwen and Blake joined forces onstage for a musical collaboration, performing their new single Purple Irises. In keeping with the theme of the song, Gwen changed into a glittering lilac catsuit embellished with twinkling sequins.

© Getty The bodycon one-piece boasted a giant iris on the bust. Very Taylor Swift! Her hair and makeup remained the same, with her age-defying features enhanced by a pale pink lip and a subtle smokey eye.

© Getty She completed her head-to-toe purple ensemble with coordinating lilac platform heels and matching socks.

Gwen's amazing age-defying looks

If you've ever wondered how Gwen looks so amazing, we've got the lowdown. After seeing the pop princess doing push-ups on stage at Coachella, we delved into her beauty and wellness regime that's made her look a decade younger.

Dr. Mark Solomos, plastic surgeon on Channel 4's 10 Years Younger and ITV's Price of Perfection, believes Gwen's youthful appearance is down to healthy lifestyle choices.

© Getty Gwen and Blake performed their song Purple Irises

"Aside from looking younger than her years, more importantly, Gwen looks healthy and that is most likely due to the fact she has a healthy diet and exercise regime, sleeps well, and has an overall healthy lifestyle," Dr Mark told us.

"Sleep, water, and nutrients can not be overlooked as we age, they are vital for healthy and youthful-looking skin."

He also touched upon treatments currently proving popular in Hollywood, including laser therapy for pigmentation, photo rejuvenation and Profhilo injections.

Dr. Mark speculated that Gwen may have invested in PRP, alongside "a high-quality skincare regime", adding that she shows "no tell-tale surgery signs of puffiness, tightness, no swelling."