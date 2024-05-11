Gwen Stefani looks phenomenal in sheer crystal mini dress for date night with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani pulled out all the stops for a rare date night with her husband Blake Shelton on Friday.

The couple put on a loved-up display at the 27th annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala, where Blake was an honoree, in Las Vegas.

Gwen looked sensational wearing a silver sheer mini dress that was embellished with crystals over a flesh-colored lace underlay.

The sparkling frock featured a daring thigh split and she added her signature nude fishnet tights under stiletto-heel leggings that were emblazoned with shimmery crystals to elongate her toned legs.

Her makeup was flawless as usual with Gwen rocking her trademark bold red lips and she wore her blonde hair down and straight in a center parting.

Blake was happy to keep the attention on his wife, opting for more casual attire in denim jeans, a black shirt, and a matching jacket.

© Getty Images Gwen looked gorgeous in her crystal-embellished mini dress

The couple have made several appearances together lately to silence previous claims that their marriage was in trouble.

Gwen recently addressed the rumors about the status of their relationship during an interview with Nylon. "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," she said.

"You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

© Getty Images Gwen's mini dress showed off her long legs

Referring to the couple's latest duet, Purple Irises, Gwen added: "So that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn't write for anybody else but myself and Blake."

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, she said: "I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'

"In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

She added: "The truth is I am in love with my best friend. All this [expletive] I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is – I'm overthinking."

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake performed at the annual gala

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot in Oklahoma in July 2021.

Their intimate wedding, which was officiated by Carson Daly, featured a "very small" guest list following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gwen explained to Ellen DeGeneres: "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways.

© Getty Gwen and Blake married in 2021

"It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be," she continued.

Blake later revealed that the couple wrote their own vows – and his included singing his single, We Can Reach The Stars.

The couple chose a four-tiered wedding cake covered with white icing, which Gwen jokingly pointed out looked exactly the same as the one in her music video for Simple Kind of Life back in 2000.