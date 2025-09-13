Watch: 'Overwhelmed' Gwen Stefani worries if she and Blake Shelton 'made the right decision' in life update

Gwen Stefani has shared her fears over a new project she and her husband, Blake Shelton, have taken on at their $4 million Oklahoma ranch. The No Doubt frontwoman expressed her concerns in a video on her Instagram Story on Friday, admitting she was feeling "overwhelmed" by the daunting task of creating an iris garden that they have been planning "for years." Captioning the video, Gwen wrote: "Me + Blake started our purple iris garden project today. Day 1…more updates soon. Gx," while showing off stacks of boxes before revealing the fresh soil that will become their iris garden.

"We have been planning on doing this project together for years. Irises are about ready to plant. Come along with us," she began, before joining Blake in their greenhouse. "Now, we're attempting to make an iris garden, where I'll take you. So you can see it. And, when I say we, I mean Blake. It’s gigantic. And, we bought thousands of varieties."

Gwen then joined Blake back in the greenhouse, where he told her: "Instead of buying a hundred of one or two kinds, you bought one or two kinds of a thousand," to which she replied: "It's just overwhelming because there's so many names." The couple then appeared in a tractor, and Gwen admitted she and Blake may be in over their heads.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani showed off the plot for her iris garden

"At this point, we're kind of wondering if we've made the right decision. It's so over the top," she said before Blake added: "Four hours so far and we haven't even put the first one in the ground."

© Instagram Blake and Gwen have their work cut out for them

Blake purchased the Oklahoma lot for around $4 million before he and Gwen built their dream home. The pair raises animals at the ranch, and they even built a chapel on the grounds, which is where they became husband and wife in the summer of 2021. Blake, Gwen, and her kids, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, split their time between their Oklahoma ranch and their $14 million mega-mansion in Encino, Los Angeles.