Claudia Winkleman just wore a £29.99 Zara dress on Strictly

Claudia Winkleman has shown you don't have to spend big to look a million bucks. Over the weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing co-host stunned on-screen, wearing a dress that came with a surprisingly affordable price tag. The little black dress shockingly only cost £29.99 - and it's from a popular retailer. Claudia's stylist Sinead McKeefry took to Instagram to reveal that the dress is not a designer item, but from a more budget-friendly brand. "The Devil wears @zara," Sinead cleverly captioned a photo of Claudia wearing the black velvet dress, referencing the fashionista film, The Devil Wears Prada.

The TV star's Zara dress is the short dress with sash in black, retailing for £29.99 on the Zara website. The velvet dress features a high neckline and long sleeve, with a sash belt tied at the waist. It also comes in an ink blue shade. Claudia paired the dress with matching black pointed-toe heels from Balenciaga. She had her hair fashioned up in a high ponytail with her signature fringe styled across her face. As for her jewellery, she wore a collection of stacked bangles and rings.

Needless to say, fans were rather shocked - and impressed - at the budget choice. "Zara?? So fabulous," stylist Suzanne Robinson commented under the post. "That was a Zara dress - @claudiawinkle wore it well" another person wrote. A third remarked, "The LBD does it again!! Absolute class". "Caption and outfit are next level," someone else praised the stylist. Claudia herself left four red heart emojis in the comments section.

This isn't the first time Claudia has opted for a budget-friendly attire on TV. A few days earlier, her stylist Sinead revealed on Instagram that the TV star had worn a pre-loved outfit on an episode of The Celebrity Traitors UK. Claudia wore a black sequin vest recycled from Valentino. In September, the star wore a much more affordable Zara dupe of a Victoria Beckham dress.

Claudia wore a blue draped dress that cost £39.99 from Zara, compared to the £990 'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown' version from Victoria Beckham's line. Claudia is currently hosting Celebrity Traitors, which airs the finale episode on Thursday. She is also the co-host of Strictly Come Dancing. However, the star announced in October that this season will be her last on the celebrity dance show.