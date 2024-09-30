On Sunday evening, the stunning Claudia Winkleman delighted viewers of the Strictly results show, wearing an incredible black dress, which came complete with a contrasting white bow. The 60s retro-style is right up the mother-of-three's street; not only is it designed in her most-worn colour, black, but it has a vintage feel to it.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman And Tess Daly Sparkle

You may be surprised to know that the 52-year-old's frock is actually from Amazon. Yes, really! Although it is designed by luxury brand YSL, it's part of Amazon's 'Luxury Stores' sector, which is very different from other products sold on the worldwide site.

Luxury Stores offer opulent fashion and beauty products from both established and emerging labels. There is a huge range of items on the online shop front, which is great for shoppers that want something exclusive, with fast delivery.

Claudia has worn some super chic looks since Strictly Come Dancing began earlier this month.

© BBC Greensleeves On Saturday's show, the brunette beauty sported a show-stopping frock in sparkling green which was by Self Portrait. She expertly added a cluster of gold rings and a glittering gold bracelet into the mix. Wow!



© Instagram Cream dream For the first full live show of Strictly 2024, Claudia opted for a stunning cream 70s-style floaty number by Taller Marmo that came complete with a bold silver waist belt with statement buckle.

© Rob Parfitt,BBC Suited and booted At the launch show for the hugely popular weekend programme, Claudia made a big impression on viewers, sporting a white sequin power suit by Zadig & Voltaire as she joined co-host Tess Daly for the glittering launch night. She added a contrasting black top underneath which went magnificently with the snowy-shaded jacket. The Traitors star added stiletto high heels and wore her mirror-glass shiny locks in her trademark, poker-straight style.

