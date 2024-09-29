Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Claudia Winkleman turns heads in glittering green dress
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly walk down catwalk© Getty

Claudia Winkleman is a bombshell in glittering green dress

Tess Daly's co-host looked mesmerising in the BBC ballroom

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Claudia Winkleman flawed fans on Saturday night when she stepped into the BBC ballroom alongside her co-host Tess Daly.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 52, was seen looking radiant in a form-fitting emerald dress adorned with sequins. 

two presenters on stage © BBC
Claudia looked gorgeous in green

Her show-stopping frock was paired with a cluster of gold rings and a glittering gold bracelet. For shoes, the star opted for metallic green heels, while her makeup look featured a grungy smokey eye and nude lip. 

For hair, Claudia's iconic bangs were styled to perfection while her glossy locks fell past her shoulders in beautiful Hollywood-esque waves. 

Meanwhile, co-host Tess looked stunning as ever in a blush pink Bardot style midi dress which was teamed with statement silver heels and glittering earrings. 

Claudia's return to the ballroom

The TV star has been seen in two fabulous outfits in the Strictly ballroom so far this year. 

tess daly claudia winkleman © Instagram
Claudia and Tess looked so glamorous for Strictly's opening show

For the launch show, The Traitors host styled up a storm in a white sequinned power suit which was styled with a black silky shirt buttoned up.

Tess Daly wearing a gold Nadine Merabi dress and Claudia Winkleman wearing a white suit for promotional pictures for Strictly Come Dancing 2024© Rob Parfitt
Tess Daly wore a gold Nadine Merabi dress and Claudia Winkleman opted for a white suit

The two-piece set was teamed with white stilettos, while Tess was a total golden girl in a shimmering midi dress.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman© BBC
Claudia Winkleman wore billowing beige

Flashback to last Saturday's live show and you will find Claudia in a soft beige hue. Her billowing gown was belted and dressed up with a swishy ponytail. 

Claudia ditches her neutrals

Though the mother of three famously wears black, she isn't averse to adding colour and print to her looks.

Claudia in a hot red suit with tess © Getty
Claudia dazzled in a hot red suit

In 2019, The Piano host was seen at the Strictly Come Dancing launch show red carpet wearing a fiery red suit covered in sequins and accessorised with clashing pink heels.

Claudia in red leopard print dress on red carpet© Getty
Claudia swapped her all-black ensemble for red leopard print

While in 2018 she incorporated a crimson hue into a leopard print ruffled dress at the BAFTAs.

Claudia in noughties with husband© Getty
Claudia's noughties chic was so boho

DISCOVER: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman enjoys star-studded night out with husband Kris Thykier in London 

In the early noughties, Claudia was unrecognisable in boho chic looks for evening events in London. She was spotted in 2005 alongside her husband Kris Thykier at Dylan Jones' book launch party of iPod, Therefore I am in a low-rise floaty taupe skirt and candy pink crop top.

