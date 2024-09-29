Claudia Winkleman is a bombshell in glittering green dress

Claudia Winkleman flawed fans on Saturday night when she stepped into the BBC ballroom alongside her co-host Tess Daly.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 52, was seen looking radiant in a form-fitting emerald dress adorned with sequins.

© BBC Claudia looked gorgeous in green

Her show-stopping frock was paired with a cluster of gold rings and a glittering gold bracelet. For shoes, the star opted for metallic green heels, while her makeup look featured a grungy smokey eye and nude lip.

For hair, Claudia's iconic bangs were styled to perfection while her glossy locks fell past her shoulders in beautiful Hollywood-esque waves.

Meanwhile, co-host Tess looked stunning as ever in a blush pink Bardot style midi dress which was teamed with statement silver heels and glittering earrings.

Claudia's return to the ballroom

The TV star has been seen in two fabulous outfits in the Strictly ballroom so far this year.

© Instagram Claudia and Tess looked so glamorous for Strictly's opening show

For the launch show, The Traitors host styled up a storm in a white sequinned power suit which was styled with a black silky shirt buttoned up.

© Rob Parfitt Tess Daly wore a gold Nadine Merabi dress and Claudia Winkleman opted for a white suit

The two-piece set was teamed with white stilettos, while Tess was a total golden girl in a shimmering midi dress.

© BBC Claudia Winkleman wore billowing beige

Flashback to last Saturday's live show and you will find Claudia in a soft beige hue. Her billowing gown was belted and dressed up with a swishy ponytail.

Claudia ditches her neutrals

Though the mother of three famously wears black, she isn't averse to adding colour and print to her looks.

© Getty Claudia dazzled in a hot red suit

In 2019, The Piano host was seen at the Strictly Come Dancing launch show red carpet wearing a fiery red suit covered in sequins and accessorised with clashing pink heels.

© Getty Claudia swapped her all-black ensemble for red leopard print

While in 2018 she incorporated a crimson hue into a leopard print ruffled dress at the BAFTAs.

© Getty Claudia's noughties chic was so boho

In the early noughties, Claudia was unrecognisable in boho chic looks for evening events in London. She was spotted in 2005 alongside her husband Kris Thykier at Dylan Jones' book launch party of iPod, Therefore I am in a low-rise floaty taupe skirt and candy pink crop top.