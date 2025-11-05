Sydney Sweeney's mid-air wardrobe malfunction on LIVE – WATCH

Sydney Sweeney shared an amusing story about an unexpected wardrobe malfunction she experienced mid–skydive during her appearance on Tuesday's episode of LIVE with Kelly & Mark. "You went skydiving this summer, did you like it?" asked host Mark Consuelos. "I loved it. I was so scared, I have a fear of heights and I decided to jump. It was like 6am," replied Sydney. "I ripped my pants. When we landed my pants just ripped." The actress oozed chic during her appearance on the show. Sydney donned a black mini-dress that featured an asymmetric neckline and white line detailing. The sleek look was teamed with a pair of black kitten heel pumps. Sydney's luscious blonde locks were styled into an elegant bob while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

The actress appeared on the show to promote her new film, Christy. The biographical sports drama follows the career of the former professional boxer Christy Martin. Directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes, the film traces Christy’s journey to becoming America’s most famous female boxer in the 1990s, and the harrowing events surrounding her husband’s attempted murder of her in 2010. The movie is set to hit screens on November 7.

© ABC Sydney appeared on LIVE with Kelly & Mark

"Christy your story has completely changed me, and as we get closer to sharing this film with the world I wanted to share something," penned Sydney on Instagram. "One of the first things I watched when I got this role was this video. Her powerful testimony at her ex-husband's hearing. The man who tried to kill her. I hope this film helps so many others @christy.movie NOV 7th."

© ABC Sydney ripped her pants mid skydive

During an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 28-year-old discussed how she transformed herself for the role. Sydney revealed she actually "grew up kickboxing and grappling". "[Christy] was a professional boxer who came up during a time when women in the sport was unpopular. She was a trailblazer for women boxers," she said. "She ended up marrying her trainer – much older – who unfortunately manipulates her, and she becomes a victim of domestic violence. And when she tries to leave him for the love of her life, who was a woman, he stops her. I remember when I got on the first Zoom with the director, I said, 'I don't care, I want to produce this, I just want to be a part of telling her story and hopefully opening doors for other people. It is unbelievable.'"

Sweeney admitted she gained 35 pounds for the role through her workouts and "protein shake after protein shake." "It was so much fun though, because I grew up in Idaho with my family, and my grandma's my neighbor, and I turned her shed into my 'Rocky' gym," she shared. "I put flooring in and boxing bags, and I brought my trainers up there and had a boxing coach and a weight trainer. And every single day I would weight train in the morning and then box for like two or three hours per day."