How Sydney Sweeney's red-hot Emmys look with 175 carats of diamonds rivals Beyoncé and Lady Gaga

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14 certainly provided the hubbub when it came to the viral moments. From Stephen Colbert's long-awaited victory in the Outstanding Talk Series category, to the dominance of shows like Adolescence, The Pitt and The Studio. But on the red carpet, standing out amid a sea of classic gowns and out-of-the-box ensembles (hello, Labubu Joella), Sydney Sweeney arrived bearing classic Hollywood glamor on her sleeve with a not-so-subtle hint of her trademark sex appeal.

The actress and two-time prior Emmy nominee, 28, may not have been up for an award on the night, but as a presenter for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and as a red carpet fixture, she certainly still turned heads. The star opted for a waist-cinching custom Oscar de la Renta red floor-length gown.

© Getty Images Sydney Sweeney at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

The strapless dress featured gathering at the low-cut cleavage, accentuating her hourglass shape with its fit, and of course, sporting a train that provided extra fabric for Sydney to hold on to. Her accessories, however, really took center stage, with the Euphoria star decked out in 175 carats of diamond jewelry courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz, including a 120-carat necklace, 30-carat diamond drop earrings, and 25 carats worth of rings.

Speaking with HELLO!, Justin Daughters, Managing Director at Berganza, called her look a "masterclass in modern old Hollywood glamor," saying her "sculptural, cherry-red gown" created the perfect canvas for a "breathtaking" display of diamonds, deeming it "one of the most memorable red carpet moments of the night."

He continues: "The look channels the dramatic elegance of the 1940s and 50s, evoking icons like Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor. But rather than feeling vintage, Sydney's interpretation brought a fresh confidence and contemporary edge to a classic aesthetic," specifically citing the jewelry display.

"The true showstopper was her necklace, a spectacular cascade of 120 carats of diamonds, anchored by an extraordinary 40-carat marquise-cut drop," Justin explained. "She completed the ensemble with 30-carat diamond drop earrings and 25 carats of diamond statement rings, delivering a cohesive, high-impact jewelry moment that celebrated scale, symmetry, and old-school luxury."

© Getty Images The actress wore 175 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamond pieces

While the exact value of Sydney's entire package of diamonds is not available, Justin estimates it to be in the millions, and rivaling some other iconic diamond-studded looks from recent pop culture, citing Beyoncé at the 2022 Oscars, Lady Gaga's Tiffany diamond from the 2019 Oscars, and even Jennifer Lopez from the 2016 Golden Globes in nearly $5 million of Harry Winston pieces.

© Getty Images Justin estimates that it rivals Lady Gaga's legendary Tiffany diamond piece from the 2019 Academy Awards

"In terms of value, a diamond suite of this calibre, featuring stones of such size and rarity, would comfortably sit in the multi-million-pound range, particularly when crafted by a designer of Lorraine Schwartz's stature," Justin noted. "It places Sydney's look among the most extravagant red carpet jewelry moments in recent history."

© Getty Images "It even rivals Jennifer Lopez's iconic Harry Winston pieces from the 2016 Golden Globes, which were valued at over $5 million."

"At a time when many red carpet looks lean toward minimalism, Sydney's embrace of full-throttle glamor reminds us that timeless elegance, when paired with exceptional craftsmanship, will always stand out," he concluded. "It's a beautiful homage to Hollywood's golden age and proof that true style is, above all, enduring."