Sydney Sweeney dazzles in elegant mini-dress and sheer tights as she enjoys night out with co-star Brandon Sklenar

Sydney Sweeney looked sensational as she sported the fashion world's latest cult color combination, navy and black. The actress, 27, was spotted alongside her co-star Brandon Sklenar, 34, as the pair headed to watch Cult of Love on Broadway.

© Getty Images Sydney Sweeney oozed chic in a navy mini-dress

The Anyone But You star donned a tailored navy minidress underneath a black leather trench coat. The dress featured a plunging neckline with intricate black lace embroidery, while the stylish coat was lined with cozy fur on the neck and sleeves. Sydney paired the elegant number with sheer black tights, a pair of black pointed-toe heels, and a miniature black satin handbag.

The star styled her long luscious blonde locks into beachy waves, while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush, a bronzed cheek, and a rosy lip. Sydney's The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar opted for a casual look as he wore a Carhartt grey denim jacket lined with brown detailing and a pair of black jeans. The stylish jacket was layered over the top of a simple white t-shirt.

© Getty Images Sydney proved navy and black is the ultimate color combination

Paul Feig's The Housemaid is a thriller based on a best-selling novel by Freida McFadden. The upcoming movie is set to also star Amanda Seyfriend, who plays Nina - one half of an elite couple. Sydney's character Millie serves as a housemaid for the wealthy couple. Millie slowly discovers that the wealthy couple she works for are hiding some dangerous secrets.

However, fans have been divided by the sighting and speculated that the appearance is a plot to promote the upcoming movie through igniting romance whispers. A similar scenario occurred during the lead up to Anyone But You's release as Sydney was romantically linked to her co-star Glen Powell.

Earlier last year, Glen revealed that the pair purposely played into the romance rumors to help their movie at the box office. The actor told the New York Times that the plan "worked wonderfully" and that "Sydney is very smart".

The Top Gun: Maverick star said: "Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit - and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

© Getty Images Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at Columbia Pictures' Anyone But You New York Premiere

Discussing her involvement in the promotion of the movie, Sydney added: "'I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative."

Sydney has been dating businessman Joathan Davino for over 10 years and the couple recently got engaged.