Kelly Ripa's sensational silky ensemble sparks cheeky response from Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa ushered in her husband Mark Consuelos' 54th birthday in style on Monday and her silky ensemble served as the ultimate gift.

The 54-year-old brought a sense of chic to the golf course as she joined her beau on his special day. Kelly donned a silky two-piece that featured an ivory blouse and a matching pair of straight-leg trousers.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark were dressed for the sunshine

The number, which was crafted from satin, boasted a green and blue floral design all over. The first few buttons were left elegantly undone while the star rolled up the sleeves for an effortless look.

Kelly carried a rectangular clutch bag adorned with a similar nature-inspired print while she accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

The mother-of-three styled her luscious blonde locks into her signature soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup exuded soft glam with a radiant complexion enhanced by a contoured cheek and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, her husband, Mark was equally dressed for the spring sunshine in a silky camel-hued shirt adorned with dainty white buttons. The stylish garment was teamed with a pair of navy linen pants and aviator sunglasses.

Kelly took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of her posing on the freshly trimmed grass with her husband. Along with the image, the TV anchor posted a video that depicted Mark indulging in a game of golf.

© Getty Images The couple married in 1996

The sprawling golf course was nestled between a slew of towering palm trees and overlooked the serene mountains.

Kelly captioned the heartfelt tribute: "Let’s wish a happy birthday to my favorite golfer @instasuelos. Long may he stump us."

Mark was clearly a fan of his wife's slinky number as he commented: "Thank you sexy."

The couple's star-studded friends flocked to the comment section to share their well wishes to the 54-year-old. Demi Moore penned: "Happy Birthday!!!."

Meanwhile, Lara Spencer added: "May you hit em long and straight for the year to come and beyond. Happy bday mark!!!."

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the Oscars

This isn't the first time Kelly has wowed in a scene-stealing date night ensemble. The star graced the 2025 Oscars red carpet alongside her husband in a toga-inspired dress in a deep peach hue. The gown featured a fitted bodice adorned with flowing pleats and a scarf-like detail that was draped around the star's neck. Kelly's glossy tresses were slicked back into a ponytail to unveil a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings.

© LIVE With Kelly & Mark Photo of Kelly Ripa on LIVE With Kelly & Mark during their After Oscars coverage

For Live with Kelly and Mark's after Oscars show, the host switched things up with a striking midnight-blue gown that featured a strapless design. The maxi-dress was embellished with intricate sequins that perfectly matched with Kelly's sapphire stud earrings.

Kelly's best date night looks

