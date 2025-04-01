Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa's sensational silky ensemble sparks cheeky response from Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa wears a black suit while out in Los Angeles© Getty Images

The couple tied the knot in 1996

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa ushered in her husband Mark Consuelos' 54th birthday in style on Monday and her silky ensemble served as the ultimate gift. 

The 54-year-old brought a sense of chic to the golf course as she joined her beau on his special day. Kelly donned a silky two-piece that featured an ivory blouse and a matching pair of straight-leg trousers. 

Kelly Ripa wears silky floral ensemble as she posed with husband Mark on golf course© Instagram
Kelly and Mark were dressed for the sunshine

The number, which was crafted from satin, boasted a green and blue floral design all over. The first few buttons were left elegantly undone while the star rolled up the sleeves for an effortless look. 

Kelly carried a rectangular clutch bag adorned with a similar nature-inspired print while she accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses. 

The mother-of-three styled her luscious blonde locks into her signature soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup exuded soft glam with a radiant complexion enhanced by a contoured cheek and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, her husband, Mark was equally dressed for the spring sunshine in a silky camel-hued shirt adorned with dainty white buttons. The stylish garment was teamed with a pair of navy linen pants and aviator sunglasses. 

Kelly took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of her posing on the freshly trimmed grass with her husband. Along with the image, the TV anchor posted a video that depicted Mark indulging in a game of golf. 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos captured laughing together at their hosting desk© Getty Images
The couple married in 1996

The sprawling golf course was nestled between a slew of towering palm trees and overlooked the serene mountains. 

Kelly captioned the heartfelt tribute: "Let’s wish a happy birthday to my favorite golfer @instasuelos. Long may he stump us."

Mark was clearly a fan of his wife's slinky number as he commented: "Thank you sexy."

The couple's star-studded friends flocked to the comment section to share their well wishes to the 54-year-old. Demi Moore penned: "Happy Birthday!!!."

Meanwhile, Lara Spencer added: "May you hit em long and straight for the year to come and beyond. Happy bday mark!!!."

Kelly Ripa in an orange dress and Mark Consuelos in a tuxedo pose on the red carpet of the 97th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2025© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the Oscars

This isn't the first time Kelly has wowed in a scene-stealing date night ensemble. The star graced the 2025 Oscars red carpet alongside her husband in a toga-inspired dress in a deep peach hue. The gown featured a fitted bodice adorned with flowing pleats and a scarf-like detail that was draped around the star's neck. Kelly's glossy tresses were slicked back into a ponytail to unveil a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings.

Photo of Kelly Ripa on LIVE With Kelly & Mark during their After Oscars coverage© LIVE With Kelly & Mark
Photo of Kelly Ripa on LIVE With Kelly & Mark during their After Oscars coverage

For Live with Kelly and Mark's after Oscars show, the host switched things up with a striking midnight-blue gown that featured a strapless design. The maxi-dress was embellished with intricate sequins that perfectly matched with Kelly's sapphire stud earrings.

Kelly's best date night looks

Kelly Ripa posing next to Mark in a cream dress© Instagram

Bombshell curls

Kelly Ripa with husband Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin

Pretty in pink

Kelly Ripa on the red carpet © Getty Images

Sheer dress

Kelly Ripa wears white floral dress while posing with Mark Consuelos in front of lake

Florals

