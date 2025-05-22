Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos gets her stamp of approval over cheeky new photos away from home

Lola Consuelos may be a London girl these days, but recently, she was a Los Angeles girl for a while.

The only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the 23-year-old is a budding musician, and just shared a glimpse of what she has been working on as of late.

In addition to the "Paranoia Silverlining" singer, the LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to sons Michael, 27, who works in entertainment, and Joaquín, 22, who recently graduated from the University of Michigan.

© Instagram Lola shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot

This week, Lola took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from a recent photoshoot in Los Angeles, starting off with a photo of her posing with a white backdrop, wearing an oversized jersey shirt with "SEX" written on it, and white heels.

She next shared a selfie in which she appears in a baby pink leotard with coordinating tights, followed by more behind-the-scenes snaps, including one of her view from the famed Sunset Tower Hotel on Sunset Boulevard.

"Hi LA bye LA," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first her mom Kelly gave her stamp of approval via a like.

© Instagram She is a budding singer

"Very pretty. With a voice to match," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a beauty with many talents," as well as: "Lola you were meant for the best things!" plus another suggested: "Sing live on LIVE!"

When she's not visiting LA or back home in New York City — her parents live in a townhouse on the Upper East Side — Lola is now living in London, where her boyfriend Cassius Kingston, with whom she recently celebrated an anniversary, also lives.

