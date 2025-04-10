Tracee Ellis Ross looks better than ever ahead of huge career move

Tracee Ellis Ross is a certified style queen, and her appearance on Wednesday's edition of Live with Kelly and Mark only proved it.

The Black-ish actress joined Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos on the show as the pair interviewed Tracee on her latest role in the futuristic anthology series, Black Mirror.

Fashion icon

© GC Images Tracee was glowing during her TV appearance

She looked incredible in an oversized white collared shirt with sleeves that fell to her elbows, and a flowing, layered gray skirt with black heels.

She accessorized with eye-catching gold hoop earrings, her face glowing with dark pink lipstick and matching blush. Tracee wore her dark hair slicked back into a ponytail with a blunt end, looking like she was ready for the runway.

She will join Rashida Jones for the latest season of Black Mirror, a sci-fi anthology series that follows characters in the near future. "[The show is] so close to reality that you're like 'Woah, this could happen,'" she shared.

Reboot rumors

© GC Images The actress wore eye-catching earrings with the look

In one segment, Kelly and Mark asked the 52-year-old if she would ever consider joining forces with her Girlfriends co-stars for a reboot.

The smash-hit sitcom ran for eight seasons and followed the lives of four women played by Tracee, Persia White, Golden Brooks and Jill Marie Jones.

On Wednesday's show, Tracee quipped that her outfit was a far cry from her Girlfriends days. "I look like a tent, and then you put that Girlfriends picture up and I look so young and tight!" she laughed.

"There's a world in which that show comes back?" Kelly chimed in hopefully. "There's a world where we all want it to come back…we all want to do it, I don't know what the holdup is," she responded.

Aging gracefully

© GC Images She opened up about aging gracefully

The sitcom actress previously opened up about embracing her 50s, after being in the public eye for so long.

"Well, I personally have always loved getting older, like genuinely, I think it's an honor to get older. Not everybody gets to get older, and I'm not sure why we don't look at it that way," she said on the NPR podcast It's Been a Minute.

"I know we are obsessed with youth. I would not go back if you paid me. Sure, my skin was tighter. Sure, my legs held muscle in a different way. But, I am so much more comfortable in my skin."

Holistic health

© Instagram The 52-year-old avoids food restrictions

Tracee loves to work out, and tries not to restrict herself when it comes to eating healthy. "I have this philosophy on eating that it not only has to taste good in my mouth but also feel good in my body," she told People. "So, a lot of things that taste good in my mouth don't feel good in my body."

She is, however, no stranger to an occasional treat. "I eat chocolate if I want chocolate. I'm a big salty person; I love olives, I love potato chips, I love French fries," she shared with PopSugar.

"I eat a lot of all the other things that I eat [besides dairy, sugar and gluten]. I am not somebody who will sit down and eat a small bag of potato chips...I eat the whole bag!"

See inside Tracee's daily life below...