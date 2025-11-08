Harper Beckham's sleek new look is a love letter to the swinging 60s

How lovely did Harper Beckham look this week? The teenage Beckham offspring joined her famous family for her dad Sir David Beckham's knighthood investiture at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The former Manchester United footballing legend received the honour for services to sport and charity, after memorably being put forward for a knighthood way back in 2011. After the special event, Harper posed with her parents and two brothers at the royal establishment.

After her big brother Romeo shared a stylish snapshot of the family online, fashion fans were delighted at Harper's fabulous shift dress she chose to sport for the big day. As a fashion editor who has written about teenagers' style for quite some time, I really loved this look. I thought it was not only respectful of the situation and mindful of her father's special day, but it was also so smart, sleek, and understated, yet had a modern, tailored finish. However, the capped sleeves and a high neck style really nodded to the 60s shift dress trend, especially as she expertly teamed it with a pair of ultra-chic ballet flats and tights. With her long, sleek, and straight hair flowing, and little jewellery apart from a vintage watch, this ensemble really looked like something fashion icon Twiggy would have worn.

Twiggy - the 60s icon

Twiggy, who turned 75 last year, is a true symbol of the 'swinging sixties' movement - a time when fashion was truly iconic. "I was 5ft 6½in and a skinny little thing who had been told I could never be a model because I was too short," she previously told HELLO! in 2016. "Then I had my hair cut and the next thing you know I was catapulted into worldwide fame. I still get fan mail from teenagers all over the world," she mused.

© Bettmann Twiggy was known for her love of shift dresses

Twiggy quickly became the face of the "mod" scene, and shift dresses were her speciality. The mini style was fuss-free and not in any way body-conscious - these styles of dresses are easy to slip on and dress up or down with an accessory or two. The structured shape will always be a timeless look - hence why, many years later, Harper is adopting the look in 2025.

Twiggy famously embraces the androgynous look, loving oversized suits in particular. Although Harper has a penchant for fabulous slip dresses, VB has often said her daughter is a tomboy when it comes to her clothes. Discussing Harper's approach to fashion and beauty, Victoria previously told The Telegraph: "[Her outfits] suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."