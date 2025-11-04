Harper Beckham gives ballet pumps a winter twist as dad Sir David receives knighthood

Harper Beckham was the picture of an adoring daughter on 4 November as she joined her mother Victoria and brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, at her father Sir David Beckham's knighthood investiture at Windsor Castle. The former England footballer and Hugo Boss ambassador received the honour for services to sport and charity. It comes after David was first being put forward for a knighthood in 2011. Earlier this year, the father-of-four said he was "immensely proud" of being recognised in the King's Birthday Honours, after being put forward by UNICEF, the charity he has worked with for 20 years.

Posing at the castle with her family, the youngest of the Beckham clan, 14, was seen wearing a black shift dress with capped sleeves and a high neck. The budding fashionista was also seen giving ballet pumps a twist for winter.

As a fashion writer who has followed celebrity style for two years at HELLO!, I've noticed Harper's style evolve over the years. Her go-to look for high-profile events with her A-list parents often features a slip dress designed by her mother. However, here, she wore rarely-seen thick black tights and teamed them with her flat balletic shoes. Rounding off her look was a simple watch with a black leather strap, and she wore her sandy blonde hair pushed behind her shoulders.

Harper dresses up at Windsor Castle

The teen was joined by Romeo (who shared the photo on Instagram) and Cruz, who looked sharp in suits, alongside their parents. David donned a morning suit with a special touch – it was designed by his wife, marking the first time former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria has turned her hand to menswear. The Beckham matriarch matched her daughter's stylish energy in a navy midi dress teamed with a netted fascinator, patent heels, and a micro bag.

"No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx. Congrats Sir dad," Romeo captioned the photo. Noticeably absent from the shot was Brooklyn Beckham, the pair's eldest son. It has been reported that David and Victoria have been navigating their way through a feud with their 26-year-old son and his American model wife, Nicola Peltz, since earlier this year. Though the cause of their disagreement has remained unconfirmed, Brooklyn did not make an appearance at his mother's 51st birthday celebrations in April, nor his father's 50th birthday bash in May.

Harper's formal attire

© Dave Benett/WireImage Harper Beckham supported her mother on the red carpet

© GC Images Harper Beckham was spotted at the Victoria Beckham world premiere afterparty

The last time Harper wore all black to a formal event was on 8 October when she joined Romeo and Cruz, David, and grandparents Sandra and David Beckham, and Jackie and Tony Adams at the world premiere of the Netflix's Victoria Beckham at The Curzon Mayfair in London. The show sees Victoria recall her rise from popstar to fashion designer in the lead up to her Paris Fashion Week show. Harper took to the red carpet in a black maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline, teamed with black heels, a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, and a black shoulder bag.