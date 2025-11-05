Harper Beckham is a party princess in balletic pink gown

It was a busy day in the Beckham household on 4 November as former England football star David received a knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle. It was an even livelier evening, however, as the Beckham clan, led by Sir David and his wife Victoria, partied the night away at Gordon Ramsay's Michelin-star restaurant in Chelsea to mark the occasion. The true belle of the ball was Harper Beckham, the couple's 14-year-old daughter, who rocked a balletic baby pink look.

The teen, who is the youngest of the four Beckham children after brothers Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, was seen exiting the restaurant in West London wearing a satin slip dress with a scooped neckline, spaghetti straps, and a full-length skirt. The elegant garment was paired with a black faux fur jacket to match her open-toe black heels. For her accessories, Harper kept it characteristically minimal as she slipped a diamond tennis bracelet onto her wrist and donned huggy hoop earrings.

© SplashNews.com Harper Beckham celebrates dad David Beckham's knighthood

She matched the chic energy of her mother, who opted for a black satin gown with oversized dark sunglasses and a camel-hued fur shawl. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a suit and tie. Having reported on the Beckhams for the last two years at HELLO!, I know this isn't the first time Harper has rocked a ballet pump pink dress.

Harper's pink satin collection

© GC Images Harper looked so elegant wearing a blush pink dress from her mum's collection

The budding fashionista was spotted alongside Romeo and her father in Paris on 27 September 2024 as the famous family headed out to support Victoria at her Paris Fashion Week show. Harper donned a very similar camisole-style gown, but this time with a V-shaped neckline. It was paired with white heeled flip flops and a croc print leather clutch bag.

Why was David Beckham knighted?

© Getty Images David was knighted for his services to sport and charity

The former Manchester United star received a knighthood for services to sport and charity. It came after he was first being put forward for the honour in 2011. Earlier this year, the father-of-four said he was "immensely proud" of being recognised in the King's Birthday Honours, after being put forward by UNICEF, the charity he has worked with for 20 years.

David's tribute to his children

Following the ceremony, David expressed his gratitude for having received the honour and paid tribute to his children, including Harper, who were present to support him. "To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much…"

© Alamy Sir David Beckham paid tribute to his children after being knighted

The only member of the Beckham clan not present on the day was Brooklyn. Though David and Victoria are yet to confirm the state of the dynamic between themselves and their eldest son, it has been widely reported that they are navigating a conflict with Brooklyn, who missed both his mum's and dad's birthday celebrations in April and May, respectively. Rumblings of a clash started to emerge in April when TMZ reported that Brooklyn and Romeo were not seeing eye to eye. Brooklyn has not been seen with his parents or siblings in public since then.

Harper's royal outfit

Earlier in the day, Harper featured in a photo at Windsor Castle alongside her parents, Romeo and Cruz, just shortly after David was knighted. She wore a black shift dress with thick tights and ballet pumps. Her sandy blonde hair was worn straight and tucked behind her shoulders for a clean, minimalistic look. "No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx. Congrats, Sir Dad," Romeo captioned the photo.