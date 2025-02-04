10 Best dressed stars in February 2025

February has arrived, meaning Cupid has already started sprinkling his love potion over the style set.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, the romantic holiday isn't the only thing that has us lovestruck this month. Renée Zellweger has revived her role as Bridget Jones, the Grammy Awards saw Beyoncé take to the stage in a glittering Schiaparelli gown, and New York, Milan, Paris and London Fashion Week will no doubt bring a fleet of perfectly dressed stars through February's doors.

From faux fur to Fendi, menswear to monochrome mavens, here you'll find February's best-dressed celebrities.

1/ 10 © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Cynthia Erivo Wicked star Cynthia Erivo stole the show at the 67th Grammy Awards, switching up her red carpet look for her performance and slipping into a giant puffball gown adorned with velvet panels. And the Grammy goes to… Cynthia's platform black satin ballerina heels.





2/ 10 © Getty Images Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's sartorial love affair with Vivienne Westwood is a match we can get on board with. The 'Fearless' singer glittered in a fiery red mini dress, complete with asymmetrical neckline, draped skirt and elegant beading worn on her thigh.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Beyoncé Beyoncé embraced country chic style, dazzling on stage in an iridescent nude gown adorned with white paisley embroidery, paired with matching evening gloves by Schiaparelli. She took home the Grammy for Best Country Album at the event.



4/ 10 © FilmMagic Charli XCX Eschewing the chance to wear Brat green on the red carpet, pop artist Charli XCX opted for ethereal elegance at the 67th Grammy Awards wearing a sculpted grey corseted gown elevated with feathered ruffles.



5/ 10 © Getty Images for The Recording A Sabrina Carpenter Pocket-sized pop princess Sabrina Carpenter was the belle of the ball at the 67th Grammy Awards, scooping up the trophy for Best Pop Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit Espresso. The singer beguiled on the red carpet in a satin powder blue gown by JW Anderson.

6/ 10 © GC Images Hailey Bieber

Nobody nails off-duty elegance quite like Hailey Bieber. The model and wife of Justin Bieber was seen in New York rocking forest green leggings, an oversized leather jacket and a baseball cap - her go-to style formula for casual days.



7/ 10 © Shutterstock Renée Zellweger Renée Zellweger looked gorgeous in gingham as she donned a Tamara Ralph dress from the A/W24 Couture collection at the Netherlands premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.





8/ 10 © GC Images Laverne Cox Looking like she'd stepped out of the 1950s, Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox was seen in the Upper West Side rocking a gingham peplum blouse and silhouette-sculpting midi skirt. Adding drama to her ensemble, Laverne added leather opera gloves and a black birdcage veil hat.

9/ 10 © GC Images Nara Smith Internet sweetheart and model Nara Smith was a modern Cinderella in a baby blue mini dress and point-toe pumps at the Marc Jacobs 2025 Runway Show as part of New York Fashion Week.

