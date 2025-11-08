Victoria Beckham’s quiet symbol of ‘strength through adversity’ on Sir David’s big day

Tuesday, 4 November marked a monumental day for the Beckham family, as Sir David Beckham was finally granted his knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle, after first being put forward for one 14 years ago. For the occasion, former Spice Girl turned high-brow fashion designer Lady Victoria Beckham made history by designing her very first piece of menswear for the special occasion, gifting her husband a bespoke slick suit. However, the 51-year-old also made a fashion tribute to someone else for the occasion, in a thoughtful gesture that you might have missed.

© Alamy Live News. Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Victoria and his parents, at Windsor Castle on Tuesday November 4, 2025 Standing beside her husband, and her parents-in-law, Victoria wore a gorgeous monochrome ensemble, centred on a custom navy version of the 'Bela' dress from her own label, with a fascinator, to match with her husband but also the formality of the occasion – there aren't many events quite as momentous as a knighthood! However, one of her accessories flew under the radar, and that was her gorgeous Patek Philippe watch.

Kat Hill, luxury jeweller at Austen & Blake, commented on the piece, saying: "The watch Victoria appears to be wearing is beautifully detailed. It features a strap that's been set with gleaming white pearls and diamonds. Not only a striking detail, pearls also carry meaning and sentiment. They've long represented love and loyalty within jewellery, which means they're a thoughtful touch for such an important event." Indeed, there's no better day to wear a symbol of her devotion to her husband than the event of his knighthood.

© Alamy Live News. Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Victoria, at Windsor Castle on Tuesday November 4, 2025

On the further symbolism of pearls, Kat elaborated: "Pearls are also said to represent strength through adversity, owing to how they're created. A mollusc forms a pearl by layering nacre over an irritant, such as a grain of sand." She explained that this transformation has become seen as a "symbol of inner strength and endurance" over the years, aligning it with David and Victoria's journey to his knighthood. However, the watch could also be a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: How Victoria Beckham spiced up the fashion industry

The mother of King Charles was a known lover of Patek Philippe, having owned several watches from them, including one piece that was especially similar to the one worn by Victoria Beckham for her husband's special day. In fact, one of the late Queen's most famous watches was an 18 carat white gold Patek Philippe 'Ellipse', which was encrusted with brilliant-cut diamonds, baguette-cut diamonds for hour markers, and an incredibly distinctive pearl bracelet.

It doesn't appear to be the exact same model, and the previous monarch did own many watches from Patek Phillippe, but Kat did note that Queen Elizabeth was seen wearing similar timepieces to Victoria's on multiple engagements. It feels especially notable that for an occasion that David and Victoria Beckham have been waiting for since the late Queen's reign, she would pay sartorial tribute to the beloved British figurehead.

The luxury jewellery expert also commented on how it complemented the rest of the fashion designer's outfit, adding: "When paired with her navy dress, it makes a stylish statement that's still respectful of royal protocol and the ceremony that comes with such an occasion."

Victoria Beckham's style

Though she first skyrocketed to fame as a member of the beloved 1990s pop group, Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham completely overhauled her image in the 2000s, eschewing her musical and WAG days to carve her path as a fashion designer, eventually becoming known for her modern approach to timeless, minimal styles with sleek tailored pieces and structured silhouettes. These days, she is mostly seen wearing items from her namesake luxury brand.