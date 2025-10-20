Exclusive: Dame Joan Collins 'delighted' after becoming a godmother for 15th time

Dame Joan Collins beams with joy as she takes on her latest role – becoming a godmother for the 15th time. The actress cuddled up to nine-month-old Felix Peacock at his christening in the Cotswolds, joining his parents, celebrity nutritionist Gabriela and her financier husband David, relatives and famous friends. Among the guests were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and singer James Blunt and his wife Lady Sofia Wellesley.

"When Gabriela and David asked me to be godmother to their son, I was delighted," Joan tells HELLO!, as Gabriela exclusively shares photos from the day. "Even though I already had 14 other godchildren, this tiny little baby was so adorable, full of light and laughter, even at a few months old, that I couldn’t resist. He was perfectly behaved at his christening and never even as much as yelped as he was passed from mummy to nanny and granny to godparents."

© @jorobbensphotography, @gabrielapeacock Joan Collins with Gabriela Peacock and baby Felix

After the ceremony, the christening party headed back to Gabriela and David’s home nearby to celebrate.

Gabriela – who helped to prepare Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie for their weddings and also counts the models Yasmin le Bon and Jodie Kidd among her clients – told HELLO! last year how she and Beatrice were going through their pregnancies together.

© Jo Robbens Photography Joan has become a grandmother for the 15th time

The friends gave birth within days of each other, with Beatrice’s younger daughter Athena born prematurely in January.

Gabriela, 46, and Joan, who is also a client, have been close friends for years and have holiday homes close to one another in St Tropez.

"It’s such a privilege to have Joan as a godmother," Gabriela tells us. "Her warmth, wisdom and generosity of spirit make her the most wonderful guiding presence for Felix. "We feel truly lucky to have her in our lives."