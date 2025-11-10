Taylor Momsen goes full rock and roll with 'naked dress' trend in entirely sheer black lace gown

Taylor Momsen made a bold fashion statement while walking the red carpet of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 8 in Los Angeles. She donned a curve-hugging black lace dress and went braless, while wearing beige underwear. She finished her look off with smokey black eye makeup, silver rings and bracelets and placed her platinum blonde hair on one side to show off her dress.

© FilmMagic Taylor donned a sheer black lace dress

Later on, she changed into a black satin mini-dress for the Press Room, with an oversized black leather jacket on top, fishnets, Dr. Martens combat boots, and beachy waves. During her second red carpet appearance of the day, she had a reunion with her co-star from How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Jim Carrey. Taylor was only six years old when she portrayed her adorable character Cindy Lou Who in the film, while Jim played the notorious Grinch.

© Getty Images She made an outfit change later on

They embraced each other while posing for pictures, as Jim also sported an edgy look for the evening which included a black t-shirt with a gold illustration, a long black trench coat with white stripes and gelled back hair. Taylor didn't just look like a rockstar, she actually became one, as the The Pretty Reckless lead took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile to perform Soundgarden's "Fell on Black Day," "Rusty Cage," and "Black Hole Sun," in honor of the band being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

When it comes to Taylor's edgy style, the musician believes it is deeply rooted in her love and devotion towards one of her favorite bands, the White Stripes. She revealed: "Seeing the White Stripes when I was a kid definitely had an impact on me. The monochromatic coloring of the stage and also the red and white aesthetic, gave the whole thing such presence and made me look at it as a whole as opposed to just what I’m wearing," per CR Fashion Book.

© WireImage Taylor reunited with Jim on the carpet

The Gossip Girl star is a huge fan of fashion and believes that it helps further showcase her artistry as a musician. She added: "I just love music and fashion, so that's what I surround myself with. I think that, for a lot of musicians, fashion is a big part of the visual expression of their music. There's the album art, the live show production, and the fashion." Taylor recalled that she first began exploring her style during her days on the Gossip Girl set when she played Jenny "Little J" Humphrey, who was also experimenting with her looks at the same time.

© Getty Images During the ceremony she took the stage with Brandi

She revealed that although some of her outfits on the show were "outrageous," they were her personal picks. Taylor expressed: "But [the outfits were] very me. I was just being authentic, and I think some of that was curated. Also, it was my image. My image was a little out there and, I mean, now I call it pretentious. I look back on it and I go, 'It's cringey. How pretentious some of the things I would say were and how I'd speak and carry myself.' But that was who I was at the time."