Amal Clooney is the ultimate showgirl in spotlight-stealing feathered gown

Amal Clooney looked nothing short of breathtaking on Friday evening as she headed to the premiere of her husband, Hollywood royalty George's, new film, Jay Kelly. Supporting the actor on the red carpet, the 47-year-old Human Rights lawyer positively dazzled in her sugar pink gown by Tamara Ralph Haute Couture, which featured a cascading plethora of sequins. The skirt looked flapper-esque with fringe detail, and she carried a showgirl's style shawl, which was bombastic, avant-garde garde and just glorious. We adored how the frock glowed as it caught the light of the flashbulbs, and Amal accessorised with a winning smile and a smattering of diamonds in the form of statement earrings.

The talented professional wore her famous, illustrious mane in a lightly curled style, and flawless makeup gave her a sleek and polished look. Charlotte Tilbury was behind her beauty look, and stylist Dimitris Giannetos preened her tresses. George looked super proud of his wife as he admiringly posed next to her, and can you blame him? The Ocean's Eleven star looked suave in a pristine navy blue suit with a matching tie and a crisp white shirt. We think they are the epitome of couple goals, dont you?

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amal Clooney looked stunning at the Royal Festival Hall in her dazzling gown

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Amal's dress featured a 'showgirl' style shawl

Amal's chocolate brown fashion moment

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amal's brown dress was incredible We last saw Amal less than a week ago, arm-in-arm with George once again at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies. Held at The Natural History Museum in London, the pair walked the red carpet that saw the organisation honor Gambian women’s and girls’ rights activist Fatou Baldeh; Guatemalan journalist Jose Rubén Zamora; celebrated American newspaper editor Marty Baron of Spotlight fame; and global women and girls champion Melinda French Gates.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Many celebrities joined the pair at their star-studded event The event had a show-stopping guest list, which featured the toast of Hollywood. Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Felicity Jones, Jemima Khan, Dame Emma Thompson, Jemma Kidd, Graham Norton, Michaela Jay Rodriguez, Charlotte Tilbury, and Hannah Waddingham were in attendance.



© Getty Amal's seasonal dress stole the show Everyone looked glorious, but it was Amal who had everyone talking in her show-stopping, chocolate brown gown that featured ruched detailing and an elegant off-the-shoulder strap.

