Amal Clooney is the ultimate London party girl in ruffled mini dress we all missed

Amal Clooney looked sensational when she stepped out with her husband, George Clooney, during the London Film Festival – but her after-party look was not to be underestimated. The human rights barrister managed to fly under the radar as she stepped out at a special screening of Jay Kelly at The Ham Yard Hotel, where she looked so playful in a mini dress. The hot pink number had a scooped neckline, was covered in ruffles, and featured one of her shortest hemlines to date as it fell several inches above the knee.

Amal, 47, teamed her Barbie pink look with metallic accessories – a pair of perspex stiletto heels with a silver toe, drop diamond earrings, and a coordinating box clutch. Her beauty ensemble elevated the look further. Her brunette locks, which have recently been chopped shorter, were styled in big bouncy curls to accentuate her honey-toned highlights.

© Getty Amal Clooney looked so stylish at a special screening of Jay Kelly in London Her hair also featured a centre parting and tonnes of volume at the root, bringing classic Hollywood glamour to London. As for her makeup, we loved how Amal switched out her go-to warm brown eyeshadow look for something with a pink undertone. She also rocked a satin pink lip and rosy cheeks.

Amal's red carpet chic © Getty Amal Clooney was a red carpet bombshell at the Jay Kelly headline gala The outing followed Amal's appearance on the red carpet at the London Film Festival premiere of Jay Kelly. She was a total bombshell in a next-level soft pink gown with a fitted bodice and fringed skirt. The Tamara Ralph number epitomised romantic femininity with its sequinned look and worked perfectly with her feathered shawl and gold strappy heels.

© Getty Amal Clooney looked like a mermaid in this pearly dress It's not the first time mother-of-two Amal has worn Tamara Ralph on the red carpet. Earlier in the year, she stunned in a beaded gown from the Australian designer's SS25 Couture line at the Tony Awards. The pearl-adorned number exuded old-school glamour and was given a modern touch with her Roger Vivier heels with a heart-shaped cutout.