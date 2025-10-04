Amal Clooney's style rules have her looking like the most elegant woman in any room

Amal Clooney's sense of style is elite. Have you ever seen the talented professional have a day off from looking glam? Absolutely not. From being pictured on the red carpet alongside her Hollywood movie star husband George, to running errands, the stunning mother-of-two never so much as puts a toe out of place. From her hair to her shoes, the dazzling lawyer is a great woman to follow if you need elegant style inspiration.

Amal has never publicly commented on her fashion sense, choosing instead to focus on her work. That being said, it's clear the 47-year-old follows a series of style rules that she applies when she is snapped wearing an outfit in public. These fashion formations are easy to follow and are easy to adopt and carry out in your own capsule wardrobe. So relax, grab a hot drink, and get scrolling.

Amal Clooney is extreamly well dressed

© WireImage Amal is rarely without her red lipstick Wear red lipstick The poster girl for timeless style and effortless glamour, Amal is rarely seen without her trademark red lip, and she often goes for her pal Charlotte Tilbury's 'Lip Cheat' lip liner in 'Red Carpet Red', paired with the 'Matte Revolution Lipstick' also in the shade 'Red Carpet Red'. Red lipstick is vibrant and lifts the face, but Amal also keeps the rest of her face pretty blank when wearing it, which gives a classic vibe.

© GC Images Defining your waist gives a streamlined shape Define your waist Amal is often seen sporting a waist belt, and it creates a glorious, hourglass figure. It celebrates the shape and gives any wearer a sculpted, sleek appearance that always looks chic and doesn't date.



© Getty Images Wear one piece of bold jewellery only If you wear statement earrings, dont wear a necklace This may seem pretty simple, but we've noticed that George Clooney's wife adores a shoulder-grazing pair of earrings that give such a bombastic, gorgeous look. But when she does, she leaves her necklace at home. Why? Because less is always more. If you team big earnings and a necklace, both items are fighting for attention. Let one piece of jewellery do the talking.



© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amal wore this glorious brown dress at the Albie's Try a dress with ruching Amal often wears dazzling ruched gowns for red carpet appearances in a variety of colours. At the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies, the star rocked a chocolate brown dress that featured a dramatic draping along the neckline and midsection that was delicately ruched. This universally flattering style gives a great shape, and the gathered detail makes for a textured fit that is everlasting.

© Getty Amal wore a LBD at Buckingham Palace You can't go wrong with a little black dress We all know the power of the mighty LBD, and so does Amal, who has worn many over the years. A great example is the style she wore in June when King Charles hosted an event a Buckingham Palace to honour the winners of the King's National Trust Awards 2025. Amal cemented her place as a modern style icon of our time in her twisted off-the-shoulder detail that modernises the midi silhouette.