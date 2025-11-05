Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just rewore her Meghan Markle wedding hat at Windsor Castle
Spice Girls star Victoria looked stunning on 4 November as her husband David received his knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle

Victoria and David Beckham at Windsor Castle
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
23 minutes ago
The Beckham family celebrated Sir David Beckham on Tuesday as the former England footballer received his knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle after a 14-year wait. His wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, looked on proudly as David received the highest award, looking stunning in one of her own creations from her eponymous fashion label. Choosing a truly exquisite midnight blue gown, the modern, minimalist style was sharply sophisticated yet understated.

Sharing a plethora of pictures of the special day, Victoria's caption read: "A day we’ll never forget. David wears the first ever tailored menswear piece from the Victoria Beckham atelier - a bespoke three-piece morning suit in British wool mohair, inspired by the timeless sophistication of British royal style. Victoria wears a custom navy Bela dress paired with a @stephenjonesmillinery creation."

Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Victoria, after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire© Alamy Live News.
Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria at Windsor Castle after he was made a Knight Bachelor
Victoria Beckham at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. © Getty Images

VB wore the same hat at Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018

Victoria at Meghan Markle's wedding

Although VB hasn't worn this dress before, we couldn't help but be reminded of the look she sported at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. VB wore a stunning navy blue number once again, from her pre-spring/summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection. Her incredible hat was the very same one she wore on Tuesday!

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. © Getty Images

 It had a gorgeous net detail, and the mother-of-four also artfully positioned it on the side of her head, nestled on top of her sleek ponytail. As a fashion editor who writes about Victoria's looks daily, I think her hat is a true stylish accessory that can be worn again and again. The craftsmanship has stood the test of time, and the classic colour means that it will complement many of her outfits going forward.

David and Victoria Beckham in wedding guests looks© Getty

Victoria wore a dress from her own collection

Speaking about the outfit she wore to Meghan and Harry's wedding, the owner of Victoria Beckham Beauty said: "I wanted to wear something that felt feminine, and appropriate, but that also had a bit of an edge to it," she told her Instagram followers. "This dress was the perfect choice, I felt great in it all day." She added: "It has a nice slash down the front to get some skin out, it makes it feel feminine and makes it feel quite sexy, but still appropriate. And then we've got these slits in the sleeves, so when I wore it I had it open so I could get some arm out." Reflecting on the big day, which also took place at Windsor Castle, Victoria added: "It was the hottest day that I think England has ever had… I was sitting in the car for two hours before I got to the royal wedding."

Victoria Beckham's comments on Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in black coat walking with Prince Harry© Getty

Meghan wore a Victoria Beckham outfit in 2018

Also in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous on Christmas Day at church in Sandringham. Meghan wore top-to-toe Victoria Beckham, in the form of a dress, coat, and a bag. The 51-year-old former pop star appeared on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan not long afterwards and remarked to the hosts that Meghan "looked so beautiful." She added, "It was such a lovely surprise to wake up on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

