Victoria Beckham just rewore her Meghan Markle wedding hat at Windsor Castle

The Beckham family celebrated Sir David Beckham on Tuesday as the former England footballer received his knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle after a 14-year wait. His wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, looked on proudly as David received the highest award, looking stunning in one of her own creations from her eponymous fashion label. Choosing a truly exquisite midnight blue gown, the modern, minimalist style was sharply sophisticated yet understated.

Sharing a plethora of pictures of the special day, Victoria's caption read: "A day we’ll never forget. David wears the first ever tailored menswear piece from the Victoria Beckham atelier - a bespoke three-piece morning suit in British wool mohair, inspired by the timeless sophistication of British royal style. Victoria wears a custom navy Bela dress paired with a @stephenjonesmillinery creation."

© Alamy Live News. Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria at Windsor Castle after he was made a Knight Bachelor

© Getty Images VB wore the same hat at Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018 Victoria at Meghan Markle's wedding Although VB hasn't worn this dress before, we couldn't help but be reminded of the look she sported at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. VB wore a stunning navy blue number once again, from her pre-spring/summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection. Her incredible hat was the very same one she wore on Tuesday!



© Getty Images It had a gorgeous net detail, and the mother-of-four also artfully positioned it on the side of her head, nestled on top of her sleek ponytail. As a fashion editor who writes about Victoria's looks daily, I think her hat is a true stylish accessory that can be worn again and again. The craftsmanship has stood the test of time, and the classic colour means that it will complement many of her outfits going forward.



© Getty Victoria wore a dress from her own collection Speaking about the outfit she wore to Meghan and Harry's wedding, the owner of Victoria Beckham Beauty said: "I wanted to wear something that felt feminine, and appropriate, but that also had a bit of an edge to it," she told her Instagram followers. "This dress was the perfect choice, I felt great in it all day." She added: "It has a nice slash down the front to get some skin out, it makes it feel feminine and makes it feel quite sexy, but still appropriate. And then we've got these slits in the sleeves, so when I wore it I had it open so I could get some arm out." Reflecting on the big day, which also took place at Windsor Castle, Victoria added: "It was the hottest day that I think England has ever had… I was sitting in the car for two hours before I got to the royal wedding."

