George Clooney admits he and Amal will 'never get it right' as he shares parenting struggle

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, both have demanding jobs, but their number one priority is their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. George recently revealed that he and his human rights lawyer wife have worked out a system to make sure at least one of them is always home with their kids. "You try to pace it so that I'm doing it and then she's home and then she goes and I'm home," he told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Jay Kelly on Tuesday. "We try to mix it up a little bit."

However, despite wanting to put their family first while juggling their busy careers, George admitted that they don't always strike the perfect balance. "You're never gonna get it all right – no one does," he continued, "but you gotta go to work too, so you do the best you can." George and Amal have made several changes to their lifestyles after they welcomed their twins, a little under three years after tying the knot in 2014, and now raise them away from the spotlight on a farm in France.

The couple were active when it came to philanthropy and humanitarian work during the early days of their relationship, and they continue to do so over a decade into their marriage, although a key part of it had to change once they became parents.

"You can't just go swinging as you used to," George, 64, told People at the premiere of Jay Kelly at AFI Fest last month. "Amal and I both had to change our goals on where we would go. I used to enjoy going to places that were dangerous. I liked going into the Nuba Mountains and Darfur and Abyei, and there [were] war zones."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside George and Amal Clooney's love story

© WireImage George admitted he and Amal will never 'get it all right' as parents

He continued: "And I found it exhilarating. And Amal was in a bunker in Beirut for two years doing the court cases. And we had to make decisions not to do that once we had kids. You had to change sort of what the rules were." The Oscar-winning actor did get the opportunity to gush over why he still feels so "lucky" at this stage of his life.

© WireImage George and Amal will try and make sure one of them is always home with their kids

"I'm 64, so you look back at everything, because the looking forward is harder," the Syriana star shared. "But I'm in a pretty comfortable place in life. I like what I do for a living, I have great friends, I spend time with people that I love, and I've been able and lucky enough late in life to be able to spend time with my family."

© FilmMagic George and Amal primarily live in France

George and Amal, 47, have balanced their time with their kids in Italy and New York City as well, but primarily live off the grid on a farm in France, not only to give them a better chance at having a life less tainted by the big city stresses, but also due to paparazzi and child image rights laws in France, with rules against taking pictures of children being much stricter.

© WireImage George and Amal have never publicly shared photos of their twins

"We do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children," Amal told Glamour magazine in July. "We don't put our children out there, we've never put their photo out there or anything like that."