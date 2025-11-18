Amal Clooney just schooled us on how to wear a 'naked' skirt in a professional setting

Amal Clooney is the epitome of grace, which she proved on 14 November when she stepped out with her Hollywood star husband in the Philippines.
The human rights barrister, 47, joined her husband, Ocean's 11 star George Clooney, in meeting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos at Malacañang Palace in Manila as the couple arrived in the country to speak at the Social Good Summit.
Hosted by news website Rappler, the Social Good Summit is described as bringing together "global advocates and young voices to tackle defining challenges of our time in technology, community, and human resilience."
It is no surprise the Clooneys were invited to speak, given their work through their Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women's rights in over 40 countries.
Amal's trendy take
On this occasion, Amal put a classy twist on 2025's biggest fashion trend – the 'naked dress'. This trend has seen stars, including Halle Berry at the Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter at the VMAs, and Margot Robbie at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, wear dresses that are sheer or feature large cut-outs, thus earning the moniker 'naked dress'.
For her meeting in the Philippines, Amal wore a black skirt with a sheer crochet panel on the leg – a nod to the trend while maintaining a level of modesty suited to the nature of the more conservative event. She paired the figure-skimming garment with a long-sleeved jacket with a button fastening up the front.
For her accessories, the lawyer slipped on a pair of black stilettos with a pointed toe and carried a white leather handbag. Her hair, which features caramel-toned highlights, was styled into bouncy curls with a side parting. Her makeup look featured a rosy-toned matte lip, and she rounded off the look with gold hoop earrings.
A contrasting red carpet look
Since the summer wrapped, Amal has shown an impressive spectrum of looks in her repertoire. Having worn this quietly elegant workwear look this week, we can't help but look back at her red carpet look from October 2025 that was poles apart.
As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I keep on top of all the latest celebrity fashion moments, and Amal's appearance at her husband's film Jay Kelly's headline gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London is among my favourites of the entire year.
The ultimate showgirl
Amal swapped her pared-back aesthetic for something jazzier, looking something of a showgirl as she graced the red carpet in a pink Tamara Ralph fall couture collection gown. The floor-length number featured a layered fringe skirt, as well as a fitted bodice and was covered in sequins.
It was teamed with a glamorous feathered shawl, as well as strappy pink heels to match her bubblegum pink makeup look.
"The skirt looked flapper-esque with fringe detail, and she carried a showgirl's style shawl, which was bombastic, avant-garde, and just glorious," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, said of the look at the time.
"We adored how the frock glowed as it caught the light of the flashbulbs, and Amal accessorised with a winning smile and a smattering of diamonds in the form of statement earrings."
Jay Kelly follows a friendship between a famous actor (played by Amal's husband) and his manager (played by Adam Sandler) as they travel through Europe, reflecting on their life choices.